Toya & Reginae Exclusive Clip: Reginae & Her Costar Brad James Catch Up

A new episode of Toya & Reginae is airing tomorrow, and we’ve got an exclusive look at what’s going down!

As previously reported, Toya & Reginae returned to WE TV on Friday, January 24, and features the mother-daughter duo juggling life, love, family, and their careers in the spotlight from different coasts.

Toya is in Atlanta and continuing to try to mend familial fences as she anxiously awaits her brother Walter’s return from prison. Meanwhile, Reginae is in L.A. hustling to land a major acting role, all while keeping a mysterious new relationship under wraps. An official press release reports that that may be easier said than done when Toya makes a visit to discuss Reginae’s spending habits. Also returning to the show is Toya’s sister, Beedy, whose shocking revelation pushes Toya’s patience to the limit. On top of all that, her mother, Ms. Anita, is acting erratically, leaving Reginae to wonder if she should move back to Atlanta. This season promises to be the “realest, rawest, most unfiltered” yet, from family milestones to personal challenges and triumphs.

Toya & Reginae Season 2 Exclusive Clip

Reginae discusses her acting character with her co-star, Brad James, in an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s episode. James, who stars alongside Reginae in Nothing Even Matters, praises her portrayal of the character, Benny.

Reginae explains that she and Brad go way back, especially since she’s cool with his wife, Keyshia Knight Pulliam, and she expresses her excitement over playing someone so vastly different.

“I’m super excited about this role because I’m playing someone totally different from me. I’m playing this bounty hunter slash mafia killer—y’all are gonna be like, ‘Hold up, I didn’t know she could act like that!'” says Reginae.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Toya & Reginae airs on Fridays at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WE tv.