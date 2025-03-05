Democrats Respond: Hakeem Jeffries, Cory Booker, AOC, And More Challenge Trump’s Congressional Speech

Donald Trump’s speech to Congress last night was more of the same in regards to his effort to lie, divide, oppress, suppress, and patronize Americans who can see through his bully pulpit bulls***. The only people still trying to convince the public that Trump is a brilliant leader is his cavalcade of obsequious conservative bootlickers. As BOSSIP reported in a previous post, Democrats used various methods of protest against the maniacal ramblings of the out-of-shape orange man.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke out in defense of “a majority” of his party’s members who were demurely demonstrative during Trump’s speech

Via The Hill:

“[An] overwhelming majority of House Democrats approached the speech with the seriousness that it deserved on behalf of the American people,” Jeffries told a small group of reporters Wednesday morning in the Capitol.

Senator Cory Booker took to social media to air out Republicans for cheering on known lies.

At one point during Trump’s speech, he spoke about his agenda to rid the United States of “wokeness,” the appropriated, hijacked, and misused term used pejoratively by the right to describe all things fair and equitable.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib took to X, to point out the obvious hypocrisy of Trump’s championing “free speech.”

Similarly, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t buy one bit of what Trump was selling.

AOC responded via a live rebuttal to her nearly 9 million followers on Instagram. MSNBC reports that AOC noted all the things Trump didn’t say in his speech, noting that he was trying to distract from the bigger issues.

“Donald Trump said a lot of random things about studies and waste and all this other stuff, he did not talk about Medicaid, not once. And as a certain right-wing operative likes to say, ‘MAGA’s on Medicaid,’” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And MAGA: Trump is coming for your Medicaid. MAGA: Republicans are coming for your Medicaid.”

She continued,

“These Republicans, I’m telling you all, they are getting scared. “Trump not mentioning Medicaid at the State of the Union is the game. He doesn’t talk about it, it’s what he fears and he knows it’s dynamite. The House Republicans know that it’s dynamite for them and that’s why they’re talking about not hosting town halls. “We need to be creatively organizing in Republican districts. And I don’t want to hear, okay, Republicans don’t listen. They are afraid of this. I’m telling you.”

Another part of last night’s speech that has garnered a disgusted response online was Trump’s highlighting of Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a Black 13-year-old boy who had dreams of becoming a police officer until he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters didn’t bite her tongue when criticizing Trump for taking advantage of the child for clicks and likes.

The Democrats have their work cut out for them over the next four years, and the public is not going to cut them any slack when it comes to defending us from the Trump administration to the best of their ability. We’re all watching. Go to work!