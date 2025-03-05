Politics

Donald Trump’s speech to congress sparked protest

State Of Disunion: Donald Trump’s Culture War Congressional Speech Protested By Demonstrative Democrats

Published on March 5, 2025

Donald Trump Delivers Joint Address To Congress

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

 

Donald Trump addressed Congress last night with a speech that did nothing to unify people or bring about a better America than the one we woke up in today. Mr. MAGA spent most of his speech giving himself “atta-boys,” and when he wasn’t doing that, he was casting aspersions on the LGBTQ community, specifically trans folks, and spewing sophomoric quips like, “Wokenss is bad. It’s gone.” Oh, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Trump celebrating himself for imposing a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada.

We’ve had some not-so-smart people inhabit the White House over the years, but Trump is by far the dullest butter knife in the drawer.

Trump addresses a joint session of Congress

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Trump and his Republican brown-nosers cheered and applauded the nonsensical tariffs despite the fact that their POTUS openly admitted that they would create further financial hardships for Americans.

Via NewsOne:

“There’ll be a little disturbance,” Trump added. “But we’re OK with that. It won’t be much.”

We? We who? Who is the “we” that is ok with prices spiking even higher than they are now? Oh, the rich “we”. The “we” who doesn’t live paycheck to paycheck like 25% of all Americans according to Bank of America.

Trump addresses a joint session of Congress

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

For their parts, Democrats both quietly and loudly protested Trump’s lies and falsehoods with signs that read things like “false”, “Musk steals”, or “save medicaid” while wearing shirts emblazoned with the message “no kings live here.”

Donald Trump Delivers Joint Address To Congress

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

 

Other Democrats, like Rep. Al Green, used their voices to loudly decry Trump within minutes of the speech beginning, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid.” Green was escorted out of the chamber for his outburst but spoke to reporters standing outside.

Via NBC News

“This whole budget that he has is one that is going to cause Medicaid to be cut, and when he said he had a mandate, it triggered something. It really did. Because he doesn’t have a mandate, and he doesn’t have a mandate to cut health care from poor people,” Green said.

Other Democrats like Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett used more…millennial means of protest to push back against Trump’s agenda.

Long story short, Trump got up there to tell lies and spout off a bunch of bulls*** that compliant conservatives will ingest and regurgitate for the next 72 hours.

