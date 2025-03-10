Civil Rights & Social Justice

Bloody Sunday 60th anniversary march in Selma, Alabama

Bloody Sunday: Maxine Waters, Joy Reid & Angela Rye Join 60th Anniversary March in Selma; Hakeem Jeffries Speaks

Published on March 10, 2025

60th Anniversary Of Bloody Sunday March Commemorated In Selma, Alabama

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

 

Bloody Sunday is one of many stains on America’s self-righteous story of “freedom” with “liberty and justice for all.” On March 7, 1965, Black folks were still considered undeserving of America’s “dream.” Fortunately, just a few years prior, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave us a different one to believe in. In order to bring these idyllic concepts into reality, 600 Black men and women faced unspeakable violence and death while marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, to demand the right to vote.

US-HISTORY-POLITICS-SELMA-RIGHTS

Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Getty

 

Fast forward to March 9, 2025, where thousands of Black bodies, including those of politicians, activists, and legendary civil rights figures, marched across the very same bridge to commemorate the 60th anniversary of that infamous day.

60th Anniversary Of Bloody Sunday March Commemorated In Selma, Alabama

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

 

Former MSNBC anchor Joy Reid was seen with Native Land podcaster and political analyst Angela Rye

60th Anniversary Of Bloody Sunday March Commemorated In Selma, Alabama

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

 

Members of the Alabama Freemasons also made their most worshipful presence felt on the bridge.

Selma Remembers the 60th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

60th Anniversary Of Bloody Sunday March Commemorated In Selma, Alabama

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) was also in attendance and according to AP News, took the pulpit at Tabernacle Baptist Church to talk about the challenges that we now face under the second Donald Trump administration, “At this moment, faced with trouble on every side, we’ve got to press on.”

On the same day in Little Rock, Arkansas, the local NAACP chapter helmed by Deborah Springer Suttlar organized their own march to show solidarity with those in Selma. She also spoke about the renewed vigor from Republicans to make voting more difficult and more inconvenient in hopes of restricting specific voters, us.

 

Via KARK:

“The right to vote is in jeopardy by so many laws enacted to prevent us from having equal access to the ballot,” said Springer-Suttlar.

60 years later, and the fight ain’t over. Get your mind right and get your head in the game.

 

