Foul Play? Virginia High School Track Runner Concussed After Being Hit With Relay Baton, Offending Runner Claims ‘Accident’

Track isn’t a sport where you expect there to be a controversy involving violence among competitors. Still, a recent story about two ladies who were competing for first place is going viral on social media, and the opinions on the incident are mercurial, to say the least.

According to a report by WSLS, two young ladies who attend high school in Virginia were recently competing in a 4 x 200 when one of them, Alaila Everett (I.C. Norcom High School), hit Kaelen Tucker (Brookville High School) in the back of the head with a relay baton knocking her to the ground and out of the race completely. Video of the “attack” is circulating social media and garnering millions of views and replies.

Kaelen described what happened from her perspective to WSLS:

“When you go to the other side of the track, you have to cross into lane one, you have to merge in. As I was coming up on her, she kind of like made me get cut off a little bit, so I backed away,” Kaelen said. “Then, as we got around the curve, she kept bumping me in my arm. Then finally we got off the curve, I like slowly started passing her and then that’s when she just hit me with the baton and I fell off the track.”

Immediately after assessing Kaelen’s health, athletic officials wasted no time in disqualifying her from the event. After visiting a doctor, Kaelen says she was told that she suffered a concussion and potentially a fractured skull. Kaelen’s parents Tamarro and Keith Tucker were issued an apology from the I.C. Norcom Athletic Director but would prefer one from Alaila Everett and her father. Let the Tuckers tell it, neither Alaila nor her father even checked on Kaelen after it was clear that she was injured.

For her part, Alaila spoke to WAVY 10 to tearfully tell her side of the story while defending herself against claims that she hit Kaelen on purpose.

Alaila said her mental health is suffering because people are rushing to judgment.

“I know my intentions, and I would never hit somebody on purpose,” said the teen who said she’s been subjected to death threats and racist taunts.

What do you believe after seeing the video and hearing Alaila speak? Was this truly an accident, or do you think there was ill-intent?