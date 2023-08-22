Bossip Video

Sha’Carri Richardson made history by winning gold in her debut at track and field’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest and she couldn’t be happier.

When it comes to track and field Sha’Carri is still proving the sky is the limit for her God-given abilities. On Monday, she added another accomplishment and medal to her resume by taking home the gold in the world championships 100-meter race.

She clocked a 10.65 ahead of Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and NBC Olympics & Paralympics reports that her time was a personal best and a world championship record.

The path to victory wasn’t easy after Sha’Carri became the first to ever win gold after qualifying on time instead of auto-qualifying. This placed her in the outside lanes and winning gold from the 9 lane is another first for a gold medal winner. Despite the odds stacked against her, she prevailed and looked comfortable from start to finish in Budapest.

Richardson, 23, is now tied for fifth-fastest woman over 100 meters in history.

Her win comes two years after she was criticized after testing positive for marijuana at the height of her visibility. As a result, she was suspended from the Olympic Relay team and later failed to qualify for her return to the track.

As previously reported after returning to the track this year she proclaimed that this is not a comeback for her.

“I’m not back, I’m better,” said the athlete.

After Monday’s win, she spoke with the media about the whirlwind experience the past two years have been for her.

“I would say, ‘Never give up,'” she said according to NBC Olympics & Paralympics when asked what message this victory sent. “Never allow media, never allow outsiders, never allow anything but yourself and your faith define who you are. I would say, ‘Always fight. No matter what, fight.'”

An underrated part of her win was the support from her Jamaican rivals who seemed elated for the young track star.

Play

The Jamaica Vs. USA track rivalry clearly will continue, but for now, it’s great to see Sha’Carri being embraced for coming out on top.