Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor Killed By Kentucky Police 5 Years Ago Today, Mother And Friends Remember

Breonna Taylor was one of the catalysts for the most widespread protest movements in modern times. Her death at the hands of Louisville, Kentucky, police officers alongside the public execution of George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin sparked enough anger and outrage to incite millions of Americans into the streets to demand justice.

March 13, 2020, five years ago today, marks Breonna’s last day here in the physical form, but the memories she created with her loved ones remain forever. 19th News had the privilege of speaking with Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer about her daughter, the bond they shared, and some of her fondest memories. One of which is how dedicated Breonna was learning the craft of haircare and styling.

“She loved just taking care of herself and how she looked,” her mother, Tamika Palmer, said in an interview last week. Palmer laughed as she recalled a photo from her daughter’s beautician that popped up recently as a social media memory, with Taylor proudly showing off a rare short hairstyle. “She just was so happy, she was so just in awe of herself and her hair that day,” Palmer said. “I just remember her energy and her spirit and her smile.”

That spirit and smile were stolen from Palmer when then-officer Myles Cosgrove discharged his firearm recklessly after attempting to serve a no-knock warrant based on falsified information.

While the civil rights protests certainly dominated the headlines in 2020, the world was also in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which added additional difficulty when dealing with a tragedy like Breonna’s death. Almost 60 agonizing days went by before the story broke nationally.

“It was hard to get answers, it was hard to get people to help, it was hard to have a funeral,” Palmer said. “It was the beginning of a terrible time for us. We were so consumed with learning about the pandemic. For the world to continue on, as if she didn’t matter, was heartbreaking.”

The Courier-Journal spoke to some of Breonna’s close friends, including her best friend Erinicka Hunter who made Taylor the godmother of her daughter Erin who is now 13-years-old.

“I know if (Breonna) would see Erin right now, she’d just cry, because she’s all grown up,” Hunter said. “She’s so mature, and she’d really love who she is becoming.”

Elysia Bowman, another friend, recalls mornings when Breonna would shake her awake to go to school, encouraging her to take pride in her education and chase her ambitions

“I think about all those years, and just knowing her, and how she was,” Bowman said, still stunned at the loss. “And then what happened to her, and the way it happened was tragic and really messed up. It makes you think, ‘dang, she really was an angel on Earth.'”

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of Breonna Taylor’s loved ones, who are still grieving and processing the pain of losing her to such avoidable violence.