We aren’t surprised but we are still incredibly pissed off.
Breonna Taylor was gunned down by former police officer Myles Cosgrove while he and his pork-scented cohorts were served a shady warrant. Everything about this incident was completely bulls#!t and it cost an innocent young Black woman her life. None of the officers involved should ever be allowed to put on a badge ever again but this is Amerikkka.
According to CBSNews, blood-stained Cosgrove is once again drawing a check funded by public taxpayers. After being fired by Louisville Metro, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has hired the trigger-happy bacon boy to “serve and protect” because the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council decided that Cosgrove should not have his peace officer certification revoked. Based on a statement given to WLKY-TV, Carroll County’s Chief Deputy Robert Miller isn’t the least bit concerned about the public reaction to his newest deputy…
When asked by the station about possible community reaction to the hiring, Miller said the department knows “there will be opinions on both sides of the equation.”
“We’re going to give him a chance,” Miller said.
“Chance” deez nuts. Even with the sheriff’s office’s belief that Cosgrove did nothing wrong, how can you hire a man who will immediately erode the public’s trust in the department? What is the point?? He can’t be THAT good of a cop! SMFH.
