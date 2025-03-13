En Vogue’s Dawn Robinson Reveals She’s Been Homeless & Happily Living In Her Car For The Last 3 Years: ‘I Feel Free’

Former En Vogue member Dawn Robinson made a big reveal in a recent YouTube video, letting fans in on a secret she’s been keeping for the past three years.

On Tuesday, March 11, Robinson uploaded a YouTube video titled, “YOUR NEW LIFE IS IN THE SCARY,” where she revealed that she was homeless and had been living in her car for the past three years. But while she was somewhat hesitant to open up about her car chronicles, Dawn went on to explain that the experience hasn’t been negative, but instead, it’s been freeing.

“You guys, for the past three years, I have been living in my car,” the 58-year-old said in the video before letting out a sigh of relief. “I said it, oh my gosh, it’s out.”

Robinson further explained that she was living with her parents in Las Vegas in 2020 before relocating to Los Angeles upon her former manager’s suggestion. He said that Dawn could stay with him for a bit, but that didn’t work out, which led to her living in a hotel for eight months. While living out of the hotel, it became increasingly difficult to find an apartment because the manager was allegedly “playing games” and would disapprove of the places Robinson proposed she could live.

“Sometimes people want to trap you and keep you in a situation where you’re vulnerable and depending on them,” she said of their relationship. “So I got out of there.”

That’s why Robinson began doing research on “car life” and “loved what [she] was seeing,” quickly deciding to take the leap. Now, it’s been three years since she started her journey, and she has nothing but positive things to say about the freeing experience.

“I felt free,” she said of the past three years. “I felt like I was on a camping trip. It just felt like it was the right thing to do.” “It’s not ‘Woe is me,’ ” she said. “I’m learning about who I am. I’m learning myself as a person, as a woman…I miss my family. I miss everyone I was connected to. But I needed to do this alone… But I needed to do this for me.”

She also revealed that her dog Max passed away in the car, emphasizing the fact that she “really is on [her] own.”

Dawn concluded the video by telling the viewers she would move into an apartment if she could, but for now, she’s “absolutely” glad she did this and she’s “proud of what I’ve accomplished out here.”

“Be spontaneous,” she insisted. “Do the scary. F*** fear.”

Robinson was one of the founding members of the four-member girl group En Vogue, alongside Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis and Maxine Jones. The group was formed in 1989, and in March 1997, Robinson left the group and signed with Dr. Dre’s label, Aftermath. She rejoined En Vogue for brief stints in 2005 and 2009, and in an interview with Essence, she opened up about the real reason she left the group in the first place.

“We were doing the lion’s share of the work but we were making the least,” she said of the group’s earnings. “I started seeing it earlier when you get into the industry you come in after having a degree in accounting. You get caught up before you truly [understand] that contract and know what questions to ask…We had legal counsel but if you still don’t understand because it’s not broken down in layman terms for you it’s difficult to know the right questions to ask.” When asked if it was a problem that she spoke up about this, Robinson explained, “The misconception about me is that I am difficult, a problem, a b***h. But when people try to take your hard-earned money and you stand up for it this is what happens when you’re a woman. If I was a man I wouldn’t be accused of such things. I’m glad I stood up. I was just trying to see what was going on with us financially because it wasn’t making sense and I realized after meeting with another lawyer that there were so many things in there that weren’t in our favor.”

Dawn also spoke on the fact that she was set to release a solo album, explaining that it was scrapped due to another member of the group putting out their project.

“I was given an ultimatum because [my group member] Terry had a solo album and in the process of doing my solo album they told me to scrap it because it was decided that the group would release another album,” she explained. “I told them I demanded the same respect. They really picked the wrong girl and I told them I wanted to leave the group as a solo artist and would continue to fulfill my obligations to En Vogue and completed the EV3 album with them.”