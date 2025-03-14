‘Moment of Truth’: Jonathan Majors Finally Breaks His Silence On Marvel Firing

Jonathan Majors is opening up about being fired by Marvel for the first time since his assault conviction.

Majors played Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was set to be the main villain of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, setting him up as a main character in the franchise for years to come. However, the actor was swiftly fired by Marvel Studios after being convicted of misdemeanor third-degree assault and second-degree harassment of his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He was able to avoid jail time and was sentenced to complete 52 weeks of a domestic violence intervention program in addition to probation.

Now, he’s breaking his silence on the firing in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he revealed how he learned that Marvel had let him go.

The big news came from a member of his legal team as Majors entered his car following his sentencing in December 2023. Marvel Studios fired Majors as soon as the actor was convicted, which later led to Kang being scrapped from the MCU’s slate of projects. Now, Majors claims he is taking meetings for a new superhero film project, but not at Marvel or DC.

On finding out he was fired, Majors recalled, “He goes, ‘I’m just gonna tell you now. That way you’re not surprised, and you can start processing it. They fired you. Marvel fired you.’” As for his possible new superhero project, he said: “No relation to the big guys, DC or Marvel, but a pretty wicked story. I’m glad to be reading. Sometimes it feels like it’s not going to happen [about his career resurgence]. And sometimes it feels like we start next week.”

The Creed III actor also opened up about more personal struggles in the interview, revealing that he unpacked childhood trauma during therapy and a domestic violence program he attended following his conviction. Majors said he experienced “sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9,” adding that his father left the family when he was 8.

“From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was f***ed up,” he said of the abuse.

Majors also revealed that he opened up to his mother about the abuse in recent months, which led to her apologizing for not being able to protect him.

“I’m like, ‘It’s not even an issue, mom. I just want you to know,’ ” he said of the conversation with his mother, whom he is still close to. “And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family.”

Majors admitted to THR that processing his own experiences with abuse has led to him being able to understand more about his own behavior in relationships.

“There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself,” Majors said.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.