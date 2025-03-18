For Discussion

Tracy Morgan Reveals What Caused His Courtside Medical Emergency

Courtside Catastrophe: Tracy Morgan Reveals What Really Caused His Medical Emergency At Madison Square Garden

Published on March 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tracy Morgan opens up about what really happened after he was seen getting visibly ill while sitting courtside watching the New York Knicks.

Love Rocks NYC 2025

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The 30 Rock alum has had his fair share of medical scares over the years, so fans are understandably concerned about Morgan’s health. After photos and video of the comedian throwing up while sitting front row at Madison Square Garden circulated social media, a lot of people were worried that a bigger issue was underlying. But, luckily, according to Tracy, the cause of his courtside catastrophe was just a case of food poisoning.

Photos of the incident show Morgan vomiting straight onto the court before being wheeled away by medical staff in the third quarter of the game between the Knicks and the Miami Heat. Fans all over X speculated about what the medical issue could be, hoping it’s not as serious as setbacks he’s suffered in the past. So, in true Tracy fashion, he took to social media to crack some jokes about the incident and inform everyone of the real culprit.

“Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing OK now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” the 56-year-old wrote from his hospital bed Tuesday, posting a picture of him showing off his Knicks phone case. “Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you! “

He added, “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅 #goknicks.”

Luckily, the incident didn’t seem to interfere with Morgan’s invitations to future games, with MSG releasing a statement in response to his illness.

“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside,” a spokesperson for Madison Square Garden told The Post in a statement.

Knicks star Josh Hart also sent his well-wishes to the comedian, telling the outlet, “We hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan, avid lifetime Knicks fan, so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Basketball New York Knicks Newsletter Tracy Morgan

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Van Jones Shares DM Charlie Kirk Sent One Day Before His Assassination, X Had Plenty of Thoughts

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 18, 2025

Cardi B Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

Global Grind
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky

What So Special About Angel Reese's Shoes?

MadameNoire

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B's 'Am I The Drama?' Album Rollout

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

d4vd attends Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row

D4vd Removes Bloody Shirt Merch As Discord Moderator Denies Knowing Celeste Was Underage & Missing

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close