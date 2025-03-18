Courtside Catastrophe: Tracy Morgan Reveals What Really Caused His Medical Emergency At Madison Square Garden

Tracy Morgan opens up about what really happened after he was seen getting visibly ill while sitting courtside watching the New York Knicks.

The 30 Rock alum has had his fair share of medical scares over the years, so fans are understandably concerned about Morgan’s health. After photos and video of the comedian throwing up while sitting front row at Madison Square Garden circulated social media, a lot of people were worried that a bigger issue was underlying. But, luckily, according to Tracy, the cause of his courtside catastrophe was just a case of food poisoning.

Photos of the incident show Morgan vomiting straight onto the court before being wheeled away by medical staff in the third quarter of the game between the Knicks and the Miami Heat. Fans all over X speculated about what the medical issue could be, hoping it’s not as serious as setbacks he’s suffered in the past. So, in true Tracy fashion, he took to social media to crack some jokes about the incident and inform everyone of the real culprit.

“Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing OK now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” the 56-year-old wrote from his hospital bed Tuesday, posting a picture of him showing off his Knicks phone case. “Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you! “ He added, “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅 #goknicks.”

Luckily, the incident didn’t seem to interfere with Morgan’s invitations to future games, with MSG releasing a statement in response to his illness.

“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside,” a spokesperson for Madison Square Garden told The Post in a statement. Knicks star Josh Hart also sent his well-wishes to the comedian, telling the outlet, “We hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan, avid lifetime Knicks fan, so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”