After gaining 40 pounds while taking Ozempic Tracy Morgan suggests that he “out-ate” the popular weight loss drug.

Ozempic has been a popular topic when it comes to the discussion of weight loss with many people finding success using the prescription drug. Tracy Morgan was one of the first celebrities to come clean about using it, but he’s now admitting to a roadblock on his weight loss journey.

During the comedian’s latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he opened up about his Ozempic issues and admitted that he’s gained 40 pounds even while taking the weight-loss drug.

“Well, that’s Ozempic. Yeah, but I’ve learned to eat—I’ve out-ate Ozempic. I gained 40 pounds,” said Morgan. “Absolutely. I’m like Magic Johnson, I gained 40 pounds.”

Last summer when Tracy Morgan stepped out looking slimmer than ever he credited the weight loss to the semaglutide. Morgan didn’t beat around the bush and revealed he works out but that wasn’t the key to his slimmer look. He discussed the popular weight-loss drug while appearing on Today with Hot & Jenna. Morgan also stated he works out regularly but once he got the prescription for Ozempic he finally saw results.

“No, that’s Ozempic,” Tracy admitted. “That’s how this weight got lost. I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic. And I ain’t letting it go!” “I take Ozempic every Thursday,” he continued. “It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos.”





