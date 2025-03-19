Man Accused Of Sharing Qaadir Malik, Naazir Rahim Lewis Photo
So Sickening: Firefighter Arrested, Accused Of Sharing Crime Scene Photo Of Black Twins Found Dead On GA Mountain
As reported on Tuesday, March 17, hikers discovered the bodies of Qaadir Malik and Naazir Rahim Lewis, Black twin brothers found at the summit of Bell Mountain in Hiawassee, Ga., on March 8. The twins, who hailed from Lawrenceville, Georgia, were found with fatal bullet wounds. Now, there’s an update concerning someone who definitely crossed the line.
