Cornball Brotha: Robert Griffin III Thrashed For Disrespecting Jackie Robinson’s Color-Barrier Breaking Legacy While Shading ESPN’s Mina Kimes

Robert Griffin III has once again found himself on the business end of public outrage after making some proudly obtuse comments about Jackie Robinson’s historic color-barrier-breaking career in Major League Baseball. In the process of besmirching the brave works of a civil rights icon, the fired ESPN NFL talking head also took some shady swipes at his former employer in addition to popular football analyst Mina Kimes.

Kimes used her victorious thirty seconds on ESPN’s Around The Horn to amplify the disturbing news about Robinson’s military career being completely scrubbed from the Department of Defense website in accordance with Donald Trump’s intellectual ethnic cleansing and anti-DEI mandate. BOSSIP reported on the alleged “mistake” that a Pentagon spokesperson attempted to explain following the public outrage. Here’s what Kimes said.

After dealing with snide remarks from conservative d-bags like Jesse Kelly, the “cornball brotha” himself decided to join the fray of ignorance by injecting some of his own helmet-less headassery into the dialogue.

B-b-b-b-but wait! It gets worse! Not only did he try to get cutesy wit the sub-tweet, he tried to caucastically to explain why Jackie Robinson’s landmark career was devoid of politics. You read that correctly. A Black man entering into a sport that specifically excluded him via actual laws and societal consent had absolutely nothing to do with politics. What a furry little creature RGIII is…

Thanks to Andscape senior writer David Dennis Jr., Robert and his insufficiently baked thoughts were cooked to the appropriate temperature for maximum flavor.

RGIII is never, ever, ever beating the allegations.