Sports

Robert Griffin III Gets Backlash For Jackie Robinson cCmments

Cornball Brotha: Robert Griffin III Thrashed For Disrespecting Jackie Robinson’s Color-Barrier Breaking Legacy While Shading ESPN’s Mina Kimes

Published on March 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

 

Robert Griffin III has once again found himself on the business end of public outrage after making some proudly obtuse comments about Jackie Robinson’s historic color-barrier-breaking career in Major League Baseball. In the process of besmirching the brave works of a civil rights icon, the fired ESPN NFL talking head also took some shady swipes at his former employer in addition to popular football analyst Mina Kimes.

Kimes used her victorious thirty seconds on ESPN’s Around The Horn to amplify the disturbing news about Robinson’s military career being completely scrubbed from the Department of Defense website in accordance with Donald Trump’s intellectual ethnic cleansing and anti-DEI mandate. BOSSIP reported on the alleged “mistake” that a Pentagon spokesperson attempted to explain following the public outrage. Here’s what Kimes said.

After dealing with snide remarks from conservative d-bags like Jesse Kelly, the “cornball brotha” himself decided to join the fray of ignorance by injecting some of his own helmet-less headassery into the dialogue.

B-b-b-b-but wait! It gets worse! Not only did he try to get cutesy wit the sub-tweet, he tried to caucastically to explain why Jackie Robinson’s landmark career was devoid of politics. You read that correctly. A Black man entering into a sport that specifically excluded him via actual laws and societal consent had absolutely nothing to do with politics. What a furry little creature RGIII is…

Thanks to Andscape senior writer David Dennis Jr., Robert and his insufficiently baked thoughts were cooked to the appropriate temperature for maximum flavor.

RGIII is never, ever, ever beating the allegations.

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

ESPN jackie robinson rgIII robert griffin III

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Alexander McQueen : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024

These Milk Chocolatey Pics Of Tiwa Savage Have Us Shouting "40 Where?!"

Global Grind
Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York

Cardi B Makes Guinness Book Of World Records With New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Serena Williams & Sha’Carri Richardson Lead New NikeSKIMS Campaign

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Dark Skinned Male Fitness

10 Things You Need To Know When Dating A Jamaican Man

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

D4vd attends Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

D4vd Cancels UK & US Tour Amid Celeste Rivas Death Investigation, Video Of Singer With 15-Year-Old Resurfaces: ‘Can We Delete?’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close