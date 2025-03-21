Cassie Ventura Subtly Responds To Kanye’s ‘Extortion’ Allegations After Settling Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Diddy

Casandra Fine, fka Cassie Ventura, is letting her fans know exactly how she feels about Kanye West’s recent commentary.

The R&B singer responded to Ye’s recent tweet storm, during which he accused her of extorting her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, after she filed a lawsuit claiming that Combs sexually abused her during their nearly decade-long relationship.

“HOW EVERY N**** YOU KNOW HIT A GIRL BEFORE BUT EVERYBODY SO MAD AT PUFF,” Kanye wrote in since-deleted tweets March 18. “SO CASSIE AINT EXTORT PUFF?” He continued, “CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK THATS LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME.”

While Cassie didn’t directly respond to Kanye’s claims, she did reshare a post from Playboi Carti captured by TheShadeRoom that shares exactly how we all feel right now, reading his incoherent rants. She posted the message onto her Instagram Stories on March 19, which featured a photo of Carti and a tweet from the rapper that simply says: “YE STFU.”

Cassie is currently expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine, with whom she already shares daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3. She filed her lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, and it was settled just one day later, though the rapper denied her claims of rape and abuse. The disgraced music mogul is currently awaiting trial for charges related to sex trafficking and is facing numerous allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and sex trafficking in multiple lawsuits.

As for Playboy Carti’s tweet that Fine reposted, his sentiments came after Ye called Carti out for wanting to collaborate with his daughter North West, but not wanting him on the album.

When Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, shared lyrics to her Instagram Story from Carti’s new song “Fine S**t,” which mentions her brand SKIMS, he reshared her post onto his own Stories and wrote, “@kimkardashian TELL MY NIECE NORTH SEND ME A SONG.”

That post led to Carti making the list of people Kanye has beef with, reacting to the rapper’s post with a tweet seemingly mocking Carti’s perspective.

“HEY NORTH YOUR DAD GAVE ME MY BIGGEST SONG AND CO SIGN AND I LEFT HIM OFF OF MY ALBUM BECAUSE OF HIS TWEETS,” Kanye posted on X. “OH BUT NORTH YOU MY NIECE I GOTTA USE YOUR VOCALS.” He continued, “I HELD MY TONGUE ABOUT NOT BEING ON CARTI ALBUM. HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME.”

*heavy sigh*