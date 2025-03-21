Beyoncé & Jay-Z Reportedly Considering Legal Action Against Kanye After His Terrible Tweets About Their Children

Beyoncé and Jay-Z just might take legal action against a former friend and collaborator who disgustingly disrespected their twins.

According to reports from Page Six, the Carters find Kanye West’s latest rant “shocking” after he attacked their two youngest children on X on Tuesday evening. A source told the outlet that the couple “will absolutely not stand for it” after Kanye “has spoken about their children in such a vulgar and offensive manner.”

The insider explains: “Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter.” Still, regardless of their plan to possibly take legal action, the pair “have no plans on publicly addressing Kanye’s X posts about their children.”

This response comes after Ye fired off horrific tweets about 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, questioning their mental capacity before deleting the post — only to reshare it the next day. The rapper even made sure to clarify after deletion that he did not wipe the tweet in order to be “a good person,” but rather, to keep his social media account in good standing.

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled,” he wrote on Wednesday.

In a since-deleted tweet, Kanye also clarified that he won’t be apologizing to Jay and Bey until they help him get custody of his children. The Yeezy designer shares North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who he also accused of “sex trafficking” in the same tweet.

“THERE WILL NEVER BE AN APOLOGY TO THE CARTER FAMILY UNTIL THEY HELP ME WITH MY CHILDREN,” Ye wrote on X. “N****S BE GETTING ONE N**** OUT OF JAIL AT A TIME TO LOOK PRESTIGIOUS THE CARTERS AND THE KARDASHIANS ARE BASICALLY THE SAME EXCEPT THE KARDASHIANS ARE SEX TRAFFICKING.”

In additional since-deleted tweets, Kanye acknowledged that his former friend and Watch The Throne collaborator is probably furious with him right now.

“I KNOW JAY Z IS DRIVING AROUND LIKE DAMN I HAVE TO KILL KANYE,” Ye tweeted before continuing in another post, “I KNOW ITS GONNA HURT JAY Z TO KILL ME BUT SOMEBODYS GOTTA DO IT.”