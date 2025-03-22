R.I.P. Champion Boxing Legend George Foreman Sr. Dies At 76

Legendary boxer and two-time heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman Sr. died at 76.

On Friday, March 21, the family of “Big George” confirmed that he passed away “peacefully” and surrounded by loved ones. The announcement was posted on his official Instagram page with a picture of the George Foreman Grill creator surrounded by his children.

Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose. A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.

Foreman’s epic career spanned from 1967 to 1997. After one year of fighting as an amateur, he won a gold medal for heavyweight boxing in the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games. He went pro the next year and won the undisputed heavyweight title in 1970 with a 12-0 record, 11 by knockout. In 1971, the World Boxing Association ranked Foreman number one with a 32-0 record, including 29 knockouts.

At the Sunshine Showdown in 1973, an undefeated Foreman faced off against an undefeated and undisputed heavyweight champion Joe Frazier. Big Joe was the underdog despite his massive size advantage, but won by TKO to the now-famous phrase, “Down goes Frazier!”

In another iconic battle, Foreman defended his title against Muhammad Ali in the 1974 Rumble in the Jungle. While preparing for the Kinshasa, Zaire match, Foreman suffered an eye injury that prevented him from sparring while training. He later credited that obstacle with Ali lasting eight rounds and downing the favorite to win for the first time in his career. When the referee stopped the fight, as Foreman fought to his feet, Ali led in scoring and secured a controversial victory. This marked Foreman’s first and last professional knockout.

After a near-death experience and religious calling, Foreman retired in 1977 to become a minister. The born-again Christian founded the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Houston and a youth center.

A decade later, Foreman announced a daring comeback to raise money for his youth center. He also looked forward to fighting the new heavyweight boxing star, Mike Tyson. The 38-year-old returned with a 14-0 streak, proving age was nothing but a number in the ring.

In 1989, he launched an entrepreneurial empire with several products, including the highly successful George Foreman Grill. At 42, Foreman challenged Evander Holyfield for the world heavyweight title. Once again, Big George defied expectations by lasting all 12 rounds, although Holyfield outscored him.

Foreman didn’t stop there. While expanding to other ventures like a sitcom TV show, he continued to pursue a title. He wore the same red trunks from Rumble in the Jungle for a heavyweight title fight against Michael Moorer. Despite a nearly 20-year age gap, Foreman slugged out 10 rounds until he knocked out Moorer. He made history again as the oldest world champion at 45 years old.

In 1997, Foreman retired from professional boxing. He continued his dedication to ministerial work and executive produced the 2023 film about his religious and professional journeys, Big George Foreman.

The beloved father famously named all five of his sons George: George Jr., George III (“Monk”), George IV (“Big Wheel”), George V (“Red”), and George VI (“Little Joey”). He also had seven daughters, Natalia, Leola, Freeda, Michi, Georgetta, Isabella, and Courtney. He is also survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Joan Martelly.

Our condolences go out to George Foreman Sr.’s loved ones.