Khris Davis Stars As ‘Big George Foreman’ In Trailer For Upcoming Biopic About The Boxing Legend, Pastor & Grillpreneur

Will you be watching?

Big George Foreman tells the story of world heavyweight champ-turned-pastor-turned-world heavyweight champ-turned-famed grillpreneur who had one of the greatest comebacks of all-time after a transformational second chance at life.

Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion before a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit.

With his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returned to the ring and made history by reclaiming his title as the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker George Tillman Jr. from a story by Dan Gordon, Frank Baldwin and Tillman Jr., and a screenplay by Baldwin Tillman, the film stars Khris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah) as Foreman and Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker as Foreman’s trainer and mentor Doc Broadus along with Sonja Sohn, Jasmine Mathews, Sullivan Jones, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., and John Magaro.

Fans can expect to see Foreman’s journey to becoming the oldest world heavyweight champion in boxing history at 45 along with childhood moments and major life events like winning a Gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City and facing off against Muhammad Ali in the legendary ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ on October 30, 1974.

Sony’s latest biopic comes just months after Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody that opened in theaters this past December.

The buzzy film (starring Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Clarke Peters, and Daniel Washington) was praised for its performances, reenactments of iconic moments, and soundtrack.

Big George Foreman opens in theaters April 28, 2023.