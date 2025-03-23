So Sad: Sauce Walka Wounded & Another Man Killed In Memphis Shooting Outside FedEx Forum

Rapper Sauce Walka was injured in a shooting that left his artist, Sayso P, dead.

Both men were reportedly outside the Westin Hotel in Memphis, near the FedEx Forum on Saturday, March 22. Comments online claim Sauce Walka and Sayso P were shopping together downtown when the shooting took place in broad daylight.

A heavy police presence shut down the intersection of Second Street and Lt. George W. Lee Avenue, just outside the Westin Hotel. Video surfaced of several patrol cars and ambulances responding to the scene.

Police have not confirmed the identities of the victims as they continue the homicide investigation.

First responders rushed Sauce Walka to a local hospital with serious injuries in stable condition. TMZ reports the 34-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. His family believes he wasn’t the intended target of the shooting. HotNewHipHop identified the other man as The Sauce Factory artist Sasyso P, who reportedly did not survive his injuries and passed away at the scene.

On the Sorry 4 The Sauce rapper’s Instagram Stories, he documented what appeared to be his last hours partying with Sayso P and YTB Fatt. The trio and other friends in a Memphis club Friday night. Some suspect that the assailants used these posts to track the victims’ whereabouts throughout their time in Memphis.

This shooting marks a tragic turn in what started out as a promising year for Sauce Walka. He already dropped six singles in 2025, releasing the most recent, “Beat It Freestyle,” on Tuesday. His recent Instagram Story was about looking to work while in town and link for features.

An outpouring of condolences for Sayso P and Sauce Walka flooded from fans online.