Celebrity

Sauce Walka Injured In Memphis Shooting That Killed His Artist

So Sad: Sauce Walka Wounded & Another Man Killed In Memphis Shooting Outside FedEx Forum

Published on March 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rapper Sauce Walka was injured in a shooting that left his artist, Sayso P, dead.

Sauce Walka attends Official Big Game Weekend Hosted By Rod Wave & Jeezy

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Both men were reportedly outside the Westin Hotel in Memphis, near the FedEx Forum on Saturday, March 22. Comments online claim Sauce Walka and Sayso P were shopping together downtown when the shooting took place in broad daylight.

A heavy police presence shut down the intersection of Second Street and Lt. George W. Lee Avenue, just outside the Westin Hotel. Video surfaced of several patrol cars and ambulances responding to the scene.

Police have not confirmed the identities of the victims as they continue the homicide investigation.

First responders rushed Sauce Walka to a local hospital with serious injuries in stable condition. TMZ reports the 34-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. His family believes he wasn’t the intended target of the shooting. HotNewHipHop identified the other man as The Sauce Factory artist Sasyso P, who reportedly did not survive his injuries and passed away at the scene.

 

On the Sorry 4 The Sauce rapper’s Instagram Stories, he documented what appeared to be his last hours partying with Sayso P and YTB Fatt. The trio and other friends in a Memphis club Friday night. Some suspect that the assailants used these posts to track the victims’ whereabouts throughout their time in Memphis.

This shooting marks a tragic turn in what started out as a promising year for Sauce Walka. He already dropped six singles in 2025, releasing the most recent, “Beat It Freestyle,” on Tuesday. His recent Instagram Story was about looking to work while in town and link for features.

An outpouring of condolences for Sayso P and Sauce Walka flooded from fans online.

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Statue Of Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Holding Hands Appears On National Mall

WTFGO In Politics: Statues, Suspensions & Trump vs. Tylenol

Global Grind
Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, "I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Rihanna Welcomes A Baby Girl—And The Internet Aunties Are Screaming!

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Star In Kim Kardashian’s New Billion-Dollar NikeSKIMS Launch

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Chris Brown x Summer Walker

Chris Brown Takes Down Summer Walker In Las Vegas Breezy Bowl Shenanigans

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close