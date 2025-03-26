Reality TV

Bravo's' Love Hotel' Features Gizelle Bryant & Ashley Darby

Housewives Hijinks: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Shannon Storms Beador & Luann de Lesseps Seeking Suitors In Bravo’s ‘Love Hotel’

Published on March 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The worlds of the Real Housewives of PotomacOrange County, and New York are colliding in a sizzling series where they meet, date, and even swap spit with swoon-worthy suitors.

Bravo's Love Hotel
Source: Bravo

Bravo is bringing the reality TV romance on April 9 with its new dating show, Love Hotel, featuring some of The Real Housewives’ most fabulous and fiery ladies checking in for a chance at love.

Partaking in the sun-soaked search are Gizelle Bryant (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Ashley Darby (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Shannon Storms Beador (The Real Housewives of Orange County), and Luann de Lesseps (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy).

Filmed at the ultra-glamorous Grand Velas Boutique Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, our leading ladies are mixing and mingling with a hand-picked pool of successful, swoon-worthy/ suitors vying for their hearts and a key to stay in paradise.

Bravo's Love Hotel
Source: Bravo

According to an official press release, each housewife arrives with a different dating dilemma.

Shannon, fresh off a headline-making heartbreak, is dipping her toes back into the dating pool with a cocktail hand. Gizelle, now an empty nester because Adore, Angel, and Grace are off at college, is ready to swap school drop-offs for date nights. Ashley, gearing up for a divorce from Michael Darby, which has since been settled, is diving in headfirst, hoping to move past her “daddy issues” and find something real. And Luann, with two divorces under her designer belt, is betting big that the third time’s the charm when it comes to love.

Bravo’s Love Hotel Trailer Features A Cynthia Bailey Appearance, Spit Swapping & Suitor Stealing

In the trailer, we meet actor, writer, and comedian Joel Kim Booster, who steps in as the Love Concierge and promises the ladies that the gentlemen are all “hung like Bolo”, referencing #RHOA season 13, when Bolo, the exotic dancer “and his thang”, set Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party ablaze.

Bravo's Love Hotel
Source: Bravo

Speaking of Cynthia Bailey, she’s in the trailer as a friend of Luann, who warns one of her potential daters to take his paws off of her.

Bravo's Love Hotel
Source: Bravo

“Don’t touch my girlfriend!” warns the Countess.

Also seen is a tense moment when Gizelle and Shannon apparently have an interest in the same man.

Bravo's Love Hotel
Source: Bravo

“I’mma be honest with you Shannon, I’mma take your man!” says Gizelle.

Things seem to be going a bit smoother for Ashley, however, as she’s swapping spit with at least two men.

Bravo's Love Hotel
Source: Bravo

Get it, girl!

At the end of this dreamy, drama-filled getaway, will these women find romance, or will they leave the way they came—single and still searching?

Bravo's Love Hotel
Source: Bravo

Watch the trailer below.

Bravo’s Love Hotel premieres Sunday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.    

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

50 Cent

50 Cent's $50M Shreveport Entertainment District Has Been Approved

Hip-Hop Wired
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025

WNBA Tunnel Outfits That Broke The Algorithm

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Avatar: The Way Of Water Key Art And Stills

How The Avatar Movie Reshaped Visual Storytelling And Changed Cinema Forever

Global Grind
Intimate moment. Young sensual naked african couple of lovers kissing while taking foamy bath with candles together

Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close