Housewives Hijinks: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Shannon Storms Beador & Luann de Lesseps Seeking Suitors In Bravo’s ‘Love Hotel’

The worlds of the Real Housewives of Potomac, Orange County, and New York are colliding in a sizzling series where they meet, date, and even swap spit with swoon-worthy suitors.

Bravo is bringing the reality TV romance on April 9 with its new dating show, Love Hotel, featuring some of The Real Housewives’ most fabulous and fiery ladies checking in for a chance at love.

Partaking in the sun-soaked search are Gizelle Bryant (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Ashley Darby (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Shannon Storms Beador (The Real Housewives of Orange County), and Luann de Lesseps (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy).

Filmed at the ultra-glamorous Grand Velas Boutique Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, our leading ladies are mixing and mingling with a hand-picked pool of successful, swoon-worthy/ suitors vying for their hearts and a key to stay in paradise.

According to an official press release, each housewife arrives with a different dating dilemma.

Shannon, fresh off a headline-making heartbreak, is dipping her toes back into the dating pool with a cocktail hand. Gizelle, now an empty nester because Adore, Angel, and Grace are off at college, is ready to swap school drop-offs for date nights. Ashley, gearing up for a divorce from Michael Darby, which has since been settled, is diving in headfirst, hoping to move past her “daddy issues” and find something real. And Luann, with two divorces under her designer belt, is betting big that the third time’s the charm when it comes to love.

Bravo’s Love Hotel Trailer Features A Cynthia Bailey Appearance, Spit Swapping & Suitor Stealing

In the trailer, we meet actor, writer, and comedian Joel Kim Booster, who steps in as the Love Concierge and promises the ladies that the gentlemen are all “hung like Bolo”, referencing #RHOA season 13, when Bolo, the exotic dancer “and his thang”, set Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party ablaze.

Speaking of Cynthia Bailey, she’s in the trailer as a friend of Luann, who warns one of her potential daters to take his paws off of her.

“Don’t touch my girlfriend!” warns the Countess.

Also seen is a tense moment when Gizelle and Shannon apparently have an interest in the same man.

“I’mma be honest with you Shannon, I’mma take your man!” says Gizelle.

Things seem to be going a bit smoother for Ashley, however, as she’s swapping spit with at least two men.

At the end of this dreamy, drama-filled getaway, will these women find romance, or will they leave the way they came—single and still searching?

Watch the trailer below.

Bravo’s Love Hotel premieres Sunday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.