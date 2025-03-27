Boi, Stop: Stephen A. Smith Claims He Was Ready To Fight LeBron James If Things Got Physical, LeBron Terrifically Trolls Analyst

Source: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images/ Elsa/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith going back and forth with LeBron James is not something we had on our 2025 BINGO card but here we are. ESPN’s $100 million man and arguably the best basketball player to ever lace ’em up have been engaged in a war of words for several weeks now, ever since James stepped to Smith to address comments made about Bronny James.

The comments that set LeBron off like that weren’t about the Lakers or their lack of defense or chances of winning a championship this season, LeBron was an angry father and Smith himself admitted as much on his platform The Stephen A. Smith Show saying, “…that wasn’t a basketball player approaching me, that was a father. That was a father protecting his son”.

Yesterday, things went to another level on The Pat McAfee Show when LeBron sat for over an hour to address many things, one of which being Smith and why he decided to push the line on the First Take host in the middle of the game.

Round 3 of this heavyweight verbal bout happened yesterday when Stephen A. addressed James appearance on McAfee’s show:

“It was during the third quarter, it was fresh out of a timeout, it was him walking to the basketball court, it was on national television, the cameras were rolling and had I done something, what do y’all want me to do? Do you want this to be a reincarnation of Chris Rock and Will Smith? Let me state for the record that while we bring up that, let me assure you it wouldn’t have gone down like that. I would have gotten my ass kicked, because had that man put his hands on me, I would have immediately swung on him. Immediately. That, I’m not going to tolerate. But I knew he wasn’t going to do something like that.”

Round 4 appears to be the final round because we’re not sure there is anything that SAS can say that will be funnier or more viral than LeBron’s response to hearing about being “swung on” by a balding journalist…

DOWN GOES SMITH! DOWN GOES SMITH! LEBRON JAMES HAS JUST WON THE FIGHT!

At this point, Smith is flailing on the ground, swinging at ghosts and apparitions because this morning on First Take, he went way below the belt with messy and previously debunked lies about LeBron’s absence at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service and Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame induction…

This is a real bad look, champ. Might wanna take some time in the mirror and decide who are you.