Music

Based On A True Story: An Intimate Q+A With Will Smith

Published on March 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Based on a True Story: An Intimate Q+A with Will Smith
Source: Amir Gray / other

West Philadelphia Legend Will Smith stopped by Classix Philly Wednesday (Mar. 28) after having his childhood street renamed in his honor, to talk about his new album Based on a True Story with Classix’s own Lady B. RELATEDWest Philadelphia Street Renamed “Will Smith Way” In Honor Of The City’s Original Fresh Prince

During an intimate sit down that lasted 45 mins, saw the two tell a story from Will Smith’s early days as the “Fresh Prince”, being a humble hungry kid from Overbrook High School, growing into the man he is today.

Smith said he took years to make this album, taking a brief period of isolation to actually get to know himself more than ever before. Taking time out to look himself in the mirror became the most transformative works he’s done to date.

“What this album will really represent is that there are new things that I discovered, as I got to take an honest look at myself, and not only show the greatest parts of myself,” Smith said. “To actually start to be honest and give my real testimony. I think the songs will represent a new flavor, because there’s a lot of things in here that I didn’t really know about myself.”

Based on a True Story: An Intimate Q+A with Will Smith
Source: Amir Gray / other

Smith also the charted #1 on the Billboard gospel charts with his song You Can Make It. He talked about how his first time ever charting under the inspirational genre wasn’t intentional, and a direct result of authenticity and being vulnerable with himself and God

“The [song] was an idea — like one of the first things that got revealed to me is the idea that life is hard for everybody” Smith said. “When we’re in our individual thing, we think it’s just us, it’s everybody… I don’t have to know you personally to know you’re going through something, I just want my eyes to say ‘You can make it’… I wanna be part of the reason you step back from the ledge, I don’t wanna be part of the reason you get shoved over.”

Lady B and Will Smith also talked about old times at Overbrook High, The Philly vs. New York ‘Battle of Hip-Hop World Supremacy’, Family life, and what’s next for the Fresh Prince.

Check out Based on a True Story: An Intimate Q+A with Will Smith below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Will Smith Gets Introspective, Talks Oscars Slap In Interview

RELATED: Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At BET Awards

RELATED: Will Smith Confirms These Two Stars In Long-Awaited Sequels ‘I Am Legend 2’ &amp; ‘Hancock 2’

RELATED: Will Smith &amp; Martin Lawrence Reunite In ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Trailer

Check out moments from “Will Smith Day” Below!

WILL SMITH STREET NAMING
Source: Amir Gray

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Serayah and Tyler Lepley Ruth & Boaz Junket

Serayah And Tyler Lepley Talk 'Ruth & Boaz' Characters, Black Love & Putting A Spin On The Biblical Figures

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Global Grind

Atlanta Lights Up: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Dazzle At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Party

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close