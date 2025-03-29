It Ain’t Over, My Loves: Mo’Nique Calls Out Tyler Perry (Again) Over Angie Stone Funeral Speech, Serial Slammer Says ‘Madea Is A Far Better Human Being’

Source: Roy Rochlin/ VALERIE MACON/ AFP

It ain’t over my loves, when it comes to Mo’Nique and Tyler Perry! After criticizing Tyler Perry’s speech at Angie Stone’s funeral and calling him hypocritical in an open letter, Mo’Nique is doubling down—this time alleging that his alter ego, Madea, is “a far better human being” than he is.



As previously reported, Tyler Perry denounced the music industry for exploiting and mistreating Angie Stone, and Mo’Nique responded by accusing him of treating her the same way. She also disclosed that she and her husband, Sidney Hicks, have audio of Perry acknowledging his wrongdoing and promising to apologize.

“You condemned Angie’s mistreatment but labeled me ‘difficult to work with’—despite never actually working with me. How can you advocate for fairness while perpetuating the same treatment? We have audio of you admitting you were wrong,” wrote Mo’Nique.

After mentioning a number of other issues she had with the director’s speech, she then shared the audio.

Now, Mo’Nique’s got more to say, and in a Livestream with fellow comedian Red Grant, she once again accused him of hypocrisy and mistreatment.



“Angie Stone was a warrior. Angie Stone was a fighter, baby,” said Mo’Nique. “And to watch that man up there be hypocritical over top of my sister? No, sir. You cannot do that. Because if it was the other way around, I know my sister would have done the same damn thing. What you will not do is be a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I won’t allow that, Tyler Perry.”

She also took aim at Perry’s reputation for philanthropy, accusing him of ensuring that the public knows about his good deeds.

“When people say he does such nice things for people, he does, but he’s going to make sure you damn sure know about it, said Mo’Nique.

She also pointed out that he never actually worked with her and accused him of affecting her career for 12 years.

Despite her criticisms, she also said that she and her husband, Sidney Hicks, still love Perry and Oprah Winfrey, but she made a striking comparison between Perry and his famous alter ego, Madea.

“I’ve always said me and my husband love Tyler Perry as we love Oprah Winfrey,” said Mo’Nique. “They’re our brother and sister, or they may be our sisters, however you see it. Okay, however, you see it, because if you have them the dress, he’s my sister when he puts on the damn pants, he’s my brother, but however, Madea is a far better human being than Tyler Perry. Madea is a far better human being than Tyler Perry. Madea is a far better human being because of the principles and the values that she stands on,” she added. “Once he goes back to Tyler Perry, he drops it off. He drops it off, and people oftentimes in our community, we act with our emotions, not logic, not fact. We just deal with our emotions. And I’m like, y’all, as long as we dealing with our emotions, we will always be placed at the bottom because we’re not dealing with it logically or factually.”

What do YOU think about Mo’Nique’s latest Tyler Perry comments? Is it time for her to move on my loves, or does she make a good point?

Watch her full interview below.