Tasha Smith Talks Embracing Her Divine Feminine Energy Through Therapy—’I Always Had To Take Care Of Everything’

Actress, director, and acting school founder Tasha Smith paid a visit to Tamron Hall on April 2, where the celeb got candid about the difficulties in embracing her divine feminine energy.

Source: Jamie McCarthy

While chatting during Hall’s “Candid Conversations” series, Smith, 54, shared that she is finally learning to “fall back” and allowing herself to be “taken care of,” after years of struggling to connect with her femininity. The Boston Common star explained that she lacked a role model to guide her on how to fully embrace and feel empowered by her womanhood.

Raised by a single mom in Camden, New Jersey, Tasha and her two sisters grew up in rough conditions—an environment where her masculine energy was needed to thrive and survive.

“I used to walk around with lighter fluid, a hammer and matches in my bag because I felt like I needed to protect myself, we didn’t have a father growing up,” Smith told Hall on Tuesday’s show. “We dealt with some abuse and things like that, but I just felt like I had to always protect myself and take care of myself. I didn’t have a man to lean on. I didn’t grow up with this idea of what a man’s role is in a woman’s life. So, I felt like I had to be the man, the woman, the uncle, the brother, the cousin. I had to be all of that in my life.”

The challenges of growing up without her father were inevitably reflected in her relationships, Smith explained. She often felt the need to be dominant and in control of her partners.

“I do feel that it was issues in my dating life because I just felt like I always had to take care of everything and do everything instead of allowing myself to be vulnerable and to be taken care of. It was a thing I really did have to learn how to do.”

Tasha Smith learned how to embrace her femininity through therapy.

That masculine energy also influenced her career choices. She often gravitated toward crime thrillers and suspenseful programs where her strong, assertive side could truly shine. However, thanks to therapy and years of personal growth, Smith is now learning to embrace and fully appreciate her divine feminine energy while still honoring her masculine side. For the actress, who stars in Netflix’s hit show Survival of the Thickest, which premiered its second season in March, therapy provided a space where she could finally openly address the “obstacles that got in the way” of her building healthy relationships.

Smith told Hall that all women should embrace both their femininity and masculinity, describing them as a “superpower,” when combined.

“I honestly feel like tapping into our feminine energy is embracing our uniqueness as women because I believe we are designed by God—we are fearfully and wonderfully made. Our uniqueness, if we allow ourselves to embrace that—and that is part of our femininity—that is our superpower. Imagine if we just embraced who we are, because I have the feminine but it’s also mixed with a little masculine.”

The actress, who recently founded her acting school, The Tasha Smith Actors Workshop, added, “I don’t think it’s a bad thing, It’s who I am. It’s what God designed me to be. It works as a director. It works as a teacher. It gives me great leadership ability. It gives me boldness and fearlessness and that is part of who I am…I feel like my mixture of masculinity and femininity is my power.”

