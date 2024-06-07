‘Tamron Hall’ Exclusive: Jerrod Carmichael Talks About The Dynamics With His Mom Since His Show Aired

Happy Friday! Tamron Hall is back with a brand new episode featuring another one of our favorite actor/comedians – Jerrod Carmichael and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure!

We all know Carmichael sparked a whole lot of controversy with his Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show on MAX.

On today’s Tamron Hall, Jerrod discusses the provocative breakout hit reality series and in the clip below, Jerrod reveals the status of his relationship with his mom and what it’s really like to manage family dynamics on a reality show.

Yikes! In the last few years Jerrod has really been on a roller coaster ride, opening up about his sexuality and we’ve seen how that experience has also impacted his relationships! We hope things continue to get better for him — especially with his family and friends because isolation and estrangement are so difficult. Here’s to healing! Hopefully his mom gives him a ring this weekend right?

Tamron Hall’s interview with multitalented comedian Jerrod Carmichael airs on Tamron Hall today, June 7.

