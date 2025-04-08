Civil Rights & Social Justice

Kilmar Abrego Garcia Return From El Salvador Halted By SCOTUS

SCOTUS Caves To Trump Request For Review Of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia Deportation Case

Published on April 8, 2025

Donald Trump and his inept administration’s zeal to deport immigrants has lead to them making a major mistake, and they are talking out of both sides of their neck to explain the error while also attempting to justify it.

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported to El Salvador alongside several other men on March 15. At one point, Abrego Garcia was in the United States illegally; however, according to CNN, an immigration judge withheld his removal from the country in 2019 after reviewing evidence. This meant that he was not to be deported back to his native country. Each year since 2019, Abrego Garcia meets with immigration officials and he has never once been charged with a crime despite Trump and the DOJ’s unfounded insistence that he is a “ranking member” of the MS-13 street gang. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the administration to “facilitate and effectuate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the states and set a deadline of midnight, April 8, 2025.

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, whose husband Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported by ICE, speaks at a rally
Source: The Washington Post

Trump’s attorneys have openly admitted that Abrego Garcia should not have been deported and blamed the mistake on “administrative error.” However, Justice Department Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued to the Supreme Court…

“While the United States concedes that removal to El Salvador was an administrative error … that does not license district courts to seize control over foreign relations, treat the executive branch as a subordinate diplomat, and demand that the United States let a member of a foreign terrorist organization into America tonight,” Sauer added.

Essentially, the United States government’s position on this egregious mistake is “Our bad but you can’t tell us what to do.”

Trump Administration Defends Garcia Deportation

What makes this punitive faux pas even more despicable is the Trump administration’s refusal to make it right. Not only are they not helping to reunite Abrego Garcia with his family but according to NPR, they are defending their right to deport anyone deemed a “gang member” or “terrorist” regardless of the legal protections granted or due process omitted.

Assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin recently appeared on NPR’s All Things Considered podcast hosted by White House correspondent Asma Khalid to carry thousands of gallons of water for Trump’s heinous policies saying, “due process does look different.” Oh, so now there are different versions of due process?

Here’s just a small sample of Tricia’s bulls**t reasoning:

Khalid: You know, beyond the specifics of this one case, just given the sheer numbers of deportations that we are seeing without hearings, under this administration, do foreigners living in the United States have the right to due process, to a court process?

McLaughlin: Absolutely. In every single case, there is due process. When you’re looking at members of MS-13 and Tren de Aragua and other terrorist organizations that were designated as terrorist organizations under president Trump and the Trump administration, due process does look different because you’re under terrorist authority. So it’s going to be more law enforcement sensitive, but I can guarantee, and our DOJ guarantees, due process to these individuals.

This is Amerikkka in 2025. Somehow, folks really thought Vice President Kamala Harris would be “the lesser of two evils,” as if any of this would be happening with her a POTUS.

