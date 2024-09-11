Entertainment

Funniest Tweets From First Harris-Trump Presidential Debate

Hide Ya Cats, Hide Ya Dogs: Funniest Tweets, Memes & Viral Videos From The Hilariously Unserious Kamala Harris-Donald Trump Debate

Published on September 11, 2024

Harris-Trump Presidential debate

Source: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Everyone’s buzzing over the first Presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump that was thoroughly entertaining trainwreck TV with brow-furrowing soundbites, hilariously unserious quips, and big orange lies currently fueling endless chitter-chatter across the internet.

In one of the wildest moments in Presidential debate history, Trump spiraled completely into the abyss with a nonsensical rant about pets being eaten by illegal immigrants. Yes, you read that right.

Naturally, Kamala couldn’t help but laugh at Trump’s mindless babbling during a strong performance where she dismantled her reeling opponent with facts, policies, and hope for the country’s future while letting him blabber himself into a corner.

At one point, Harris listed all of Trump’s convictions in one of several critical blows that will likely boost her surging poll numbers.

Unable to control his worst conspiracy theory impulses, Trump fired back with a flurry of unfounded, egregiously untrue, and outlandish claims about violent crime, the economy, and VP Harris supporting “transgender surgery for illegal immigrants in prison.”

He also tried to use Kamala’s words against her in a weird ‘gotcha’ attempt that landed with a big orange splat.

And, as far as Trump’s big plan to fix healthcare, well, uh… what plan?

Overall, the debate was mostly a disaster for Trump who claimed it was “rigged” by ABC News and whined that government regulators “ought to take away” the “terrible” network’s “license for the way they did that” during an interview on FOX News.

What was your fave moment of the debate? Do you think there will be a Round 2? Tell us down below and peep funniest tweets, memes, and viral videos from the first Presidential debate on the on the flip.

