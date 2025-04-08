Kenya Moore Succinctly Slams #RHOA ‘Revenge Porn’ Allegations Again, Says She’s ‘Sick Of Selective Outrage’

Kenya Moore is (once again) succinctly slamming revenge porn accusations and dragging Andy Cohen’s podcast cohosts for pushing what she calls an “ignorant” narrative about her showcasing Brit Eady’s explicit photos.

“You don’t want activated Kenya,” warned the now former Real Housewife of Atlanta.

On Sunday, the damning episode of #RHOA aired featuring Kenya blasting Brit at the opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa. Kenya was seen presenting a poster board that read “Who is this ho?” before sharing a second poster featuring explicit images of the newcomer. According to Kenya, it was in retaliation for Brit making threatening comments about “whips and pistols” during a heated exchange at newbie Angela Oakley’s dinner party.

“This has been a labor of love for me,” said Kenya at the event. “I have built this salon for my daughter, and I’m really proud of where I am, and I get people trying to bring me down for no reason, and I’m really sick of it.

Kenya then specifically named Brit as someone who “came for me” because she was “looking for a moment.”

“This person, who just came here with these fake flowers, somebody take these and just get it on out of here,” Kenya said. “It’s fake, and I don’t want fake women around.”

While noting that she’s “she’s that b***, been that b***, still that b***, Kenya said she was going to pay Brit dust, but not before revealing “who this b*** is.”

Naturally, there were tons of reactions to the moment, including one from Bravo Boss Andy Cohen, who recapped it on his Radio Andy podcast. Andy gave Kenya credit for opening her “beautiful” salon before his cohorts, John Hill and Jordan, questioned the Bravolebrity’s actions and mentioned how, based on the “Me Too” movement, sharing sexually explicit photos can be considered sexual assault.

“Why did she do that?” asked Hill while Jordan called it “revenge porn” and a “bad look.” “She sabotaged herself!” said the co-host.

On Tuesday, Kenya caught wind of the podcast and slammed Andy’s cohosts as “ignorant.” She also called back the shocking moment when Phaedra Parks accused Kandi Burruss of wanting to “drug and rape” Porsha Williams and mentioned Kim Kardashian’s sex tape.

“The two “co-hosts” are extremely ignorant,” wrote Kenya on her InstaStory. “Sexual assault” is rape. Remember, that’s what Phaedra accused Kandi of attempting to do to Porsha. Revenge porn? If someone showed Kim K sextape to you is that revenge porn? I found that plus tons others online. She signed a elease for it so it’s a fair. RECEIPT

She continued,

“Warning: if you are not an attorney and familiar with Georgia law, then STFU. Sick of the bias and selective outrage. These comments should not have aired. It’s a podcast. Where is legal?

She then warned that she would become “activated” and wondered why Bravo ignored Brit’s mention of a weapon.

“You don’t want activated Kenya,” she wrote. I shouldn’t have shown at my event but for the love of God why would they ignore a clear gun threat?”

Ooop! Not “activated” Kenya!

What do YOU think about Kenya Moore’s response (again) to the “revenge porn” allegations?