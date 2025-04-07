TeamTwirl Defends Kenya After The #RHOA ‘Revenge Porn’ Incident Airs, Others Think She Stooped Too Low

#TeamTwirl fans of Kenya Moore are demanding justice following the explosive episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) that aired on Sunday, April 6. The latest episode finally revealed the events that led up to Moore’s suspension from the hit Bravo show, confirming that the #RHOA vet unveiled explicit photos of new co-star, Brit Eady, during the launch of her new haircare spa. However, after seeing the footage, some viewers believe Eady was the one who stirred up the drama first, provoking Moore’s reaction. Others, however, think the former Miss USA took things too far.

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

Before Sunday’s episode, Eady roused up tension with the longtime peach holder during a private dinner party hosted by Angela Oakley on the March 30 episode of #RHOA. The disagreement escalated when Eady confronted Moore, asking if she could speak to her “kindly and not with an attitude” during a game the ladies were playing. Moore calmly responded:

“The answer is yes. I can speak to everyone kindly without an attitude.”

Sadly, the response wasn’t enough for Eady, who quickly grew upset and appeared to threaten Moore, mentioning she had “whips” and “pistols,” as she stormed out of the dinner venue.

#TeamTwirl Fans Think Kenya Should Return To The Show, Others Disagree

Now, fans of Moore are pissed that Eady hasn’t been held accountable for her actions, and many are lighting up X with the hashtag #JusticeForKenya, calling for Bravo and Andy Cohen, the show’s producer, to sack the #RHOA newcomer.

One Kenya fan penned:

“At the end of the day, the situation at Kenya’s event would never have happened had Brit Eady been properly reprimanded for alluding to pistol violence against Kenya. Why is ONLY Kenya’s insane reaction being addressed but not Brit’s INSANE actions? #RHOA.”

Another commented:

“@BravoTV @Andy continue to make stupid choices. The second she said she has a pistol, Brit should’ve been fired. @KenyaMoore has given too much to this show and she should be reinstated and protected.”

Others, however, believe nothing Brit Eady did warranted Kenya’s reaction.

Eady Tried To Extend An Olive Branch To Moore

It’s important to mention that during Sunday’s highly talked-about episode, Eady arrived at Moore’s hair salon with a peace offering—a bouquet and a card—hoping to apologize for her behavior and pistol remark at the dinner. However, her attempt at reconciliation was met with rejection. Moore publicly humiliated Eady by displaying embarrassing photos, including one that showed the Atlanta socialite engaged in oral sex.

Cast members such as Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Shamea Morton, Kelli Ferrell and others in attendance felt that Moore had gone “too far” with her retaliatory move. In fact, on Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Bailey, said while she was “shocked” by the way Eady carried herself at dinner after watching the footage, she believed the burgeoning actress had “a good heart” and was genuinely trying to extend an olive branch to Moore.

“I did tell Brit, [and] this didn’t make the episode…. This is a good gesture but don’t be surprised if you get hit at.”

Describing the tense atmosphere following Moore’s scandalous poster board reveal, Cynthia Bailey admitted that everyone was shocked by the move. She expressed disappointment, as the spa opening was meant to be “a positive moment” for Moore—an event celebrating the launch of her new establishment that she opened in honor of her daughter, Brooklyn.

“It was just such a positive moment. We were all there to support her. I just didn’t see it coming to be honest. It just took the focus from her hair care spa to this kind of dark moment,” Bailey added.

As previously reported, Cynthia recently revealed that Kenya cut her off after she expressed disappointment in her actions.

What do you think? Should Kenya Moore be given her peach back or is Brittany Eady in the wrong? Tell us in the comments section.