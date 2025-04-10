Ta’Rhonda Jones Talks OWN’s ‘The Never Ever Mets,’ Red Flags & Real-Life Relationship Reveals [Exclusive]

OWN’s The Never Ever Mets is back, and its vibrant host is dishing on guiding hopeful romantics through the highs and heartbreaks of turning digital love into real-life relationships.

As previously reported, Ta’Rhonda Jones, known for her breakout role on Empire, steps into the host’s chair for a second season, bringing humor, heart, and a healthy dose of tough love as she guides seven couples on their journeys.

She told BOSSIP she was drawn to the show not because of personal experience with online dating, but because of the show’s realness. And ironically, that’s what drew OWN to her, too.

“I’m not really an online dater,” Jones said with a laugh. “But I think the authenticity is what drew the network to me. I didn’t find them, they found me.”

Authenticity, it turns out, is a key ingredient not just in her hosting style, but in the show’s premise.

“These are regular everyday people,” she told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “They found someone online that they really like.”

But just because there are mutual feelings there, don’t expect season two to be all smooth sailing.

Last week, OWN watchers were shocked to see participant Charli break it to her boo, Jared that she has four children, including a newborn. That drama may just be a taste of what’s to come.

“There are a lot of secrets unfolded this season. Too many to bear, if I’m gonna be honest,” said Ta’Rhonda. “You can expect a whole lot of secrets. You can expect masks coming off.”

Among the surprises, Ta’Rhonda mentioned one participant who stood out for all the wrong reasons and went from Prince Charming to someone more suited for Ringling Bros.

“There was a young fellow on there who I thought was absolutely charming,” she said. “But like throughout the episodes, it was giving—it was giving loser. It was giving very much loser.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, we asked the host why in 2025, people still choose to date online for months or even years without ever meeting, and she had a candid response.

“Nobody wants to put in the work when it comes to dating,” said Ta’Rhonda bluntly. “They want that instant gratification… I think we’re in a climate where a lot of people are extremely selfish. They want their cake and eat it too. They also like to waste people’s time.”

She also encouraged daters to pay attention and make sure that the red flags don’t start looking like Six Flags amusement park.

“A person is gonna tell you exactly who they are right in the beginning. You just gotta listen,” she said. “I’m a woman who is all about words and action… If I see your words are not lining up with your actions, it’s a no-no. It’s giving double life. Get out of here. Scram!”

As for the future of Never Ever Mets, Ta’Rhonda said she’s open to OWN expanding the format, especially if it means throwing a few famous faces into the mix.

“Oh, I would love that,” she told BOSSIP. “See, the thing is, people look at celebrities and they think we’re perfect. They think we got it all together!”

