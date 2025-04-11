Savor The City: Chef Jernard Visits NOLA’s Historic Dew Drop Inn [Exclusive]

History, horns, and hospitality hit different in Episode 2 of TV One’s Savor The City as Chef Jernard Wells explores the rebirth of a true cultural cornerstone, New Orleans’ Dew Drop Inn, and we’ve got exclusive deets!

Source: TV One

Not only is it historic—but more importantly, it’s still here, it’s still Black-owned, and it’s still setting the vibe for the city.

Not Just a Venue—A Movement

Located in the heart of New Orleans, the Dew Drop Inn is a boutique bed and breakfast and live music venue where soul lives in every corner.

Originally opened in 1939 by Frank Painia, the Dew Drop played host to icons like Ray Charles, Little Richard, and Fats Domino—legendary artists who performed when segregation kept them out of white-owned clubs. But this place wasn’t just about music—it was a barbershop, hotel, safe space, and a cultural hub for a community that created its own lane.

Source: Savor The City

“You have civil rights history, for instance, that is groundbreaking, revolutionary—things that happened right here in these walls,” says current owner Curtis Doucette Jr., who now leads the charge in preserving and elevating the Dew Drop’s legacy.

He gives Chef Jernard a personal tour and keeps it real about what this space meant then—and what it’s becoming now.

“I always knew Black people couldn’t go to white spaces,” Curtis shares. “But…white people couldn’t come to Black spaces either.”

Source: Savor The City

That revelation reframes what the Dew Drop truly represented: a safe, celebratory space for all, born out of resistance and radical joy.

Why This Episode Deserves Your Full Attention

The Dew Drop Inn isn’t just name-dropping history—it is history. Opened in 1939 by visionary Frank Painia, this place was doing it all: nightclub, barbershop, hotel, and safe haven for Black entertainers and travelers at a time when options were limited but the talent was limitless.

Behind the scenes, civil rights leaders like A.P. Tureaud and Dutch Morial were walking the halls and shaping the movement. Painia wasn’t afraid to stir things up—literally getting arrested for allowing white guests inside, challenging segregation one entry at a time.

But this isn’t just a story about what was. The Dew Drop has been beautifully restored and is now serving poolside vibes, live shows, and boutique stays—still deeply rooted in Black culture, but open to everyone who appreciates the legacy. It’s not a throwback—it’s a comeback. And Chef Jernard got a front row seat to all of it.

Then & Now, the Energy Hits the Same

Still, Savor the City doesn’t live in the past—it builds on it. Chef Jernard catches the band tuning up, soaks in the vibrant energy, and reminds us why spaces like the Dew Drop deserve to be protected and spotlighted.

Source: Savor The City

Curtis reflects on how integration, while necessary, shifted the way many Black patrons supported their own. As opportunities opened elsewhere, some began to look outside their community, thinking they were gaining more by doing so.

“The white man’s ice is colder,” he says—a saying that reveals just how deep that mentality ran.

Source: Savor The City

But today, that energy is shifting. There’s a renewed sense of pride in uplifting the places that shaped our culture—and welcoming everyone to experience the legacy.

From the stage lights to the restored rooms, the Dew Drop is thriving.

And the menu? It’s hitting. The Dew Drop brings that classic New Orleans soul—think creamy Creole gumbo, fried catfish stuffed with crab, or the hot honey chicken! Plus, the drinks on screen looked stellar!

For the real sweet foodies, please note that they offer a white chocolate bread pudding—that’s how you end a meal. It’s not just a vibe—it’s a full plate.

Chef Jernard closes out the episode with gratitude and reverence, reminding us that food, music, and place are all part of the same recipe: one rooted in culture, resilience, and joy.

Take an exclusive look below!

About Chef Jenard’s Savor The City

Get ready to embark on a flavorful adventure with Savor The City, the exciting new lifestyle series hosted by celebrity chef Jernard Wells!

Source: CLEO TV & TV One

Inspired by the historic Green Book, this show is your passport to exploring the rich tapestry of Black culture across America and beyond.



Join Chef Jernard on TV One as he breaks bread with special guests, uncovers hidden gems, and indulges in everything from street eats to five-star feasts at top Black-owned restaurants.



Each episode offers a VIP experience through vibrant cities, spotlighting the people, places, and plates that make each stop unforgettable. From soulful stories to mouth-watering meals, Savor The City invites you to discover culture, community, and cuisine, one bite at a time. #SavorTheCity



New episodes drop every Thursday at 8 p.m./7p.m. Central. We’ll be back next Friday to recap more Black-owned excellence—same time, new plate.