Seen On The ‘Savor The City’ Scene: Porsha Wiliams, Michelle Rice & Other Stunners Celebrate Chef Jernard Wells’ New TV One Show

TV One recently rolled out the ATL red carpet to celebrate the highly anticipated premiere of its newest original series, Chef Jernad Wells’ Savor The City.

The exclusive event held at ZuCot Gallery brought out network executives, tastemakers, press, and influencers to toast the culinary and cultural journey set to unfold on screen.

At the Atlanta celebration, Chef Jernard was joined by Real Housewife of Atlanta Porsha Williams

who was joined by her fellow Bravo baddie Dr. Contessa Metcalfe.

Also seen on the scene was TV One/CLEO TV President Michelle Rice…

and Rickey Smiley Morning Show host Gary Wit Da Tea…

Attendees enjoyed an elegant reception featuring curated bites and wine pairings inspired by the show’s theme of cultural connection through cuisine.

TV One’s Savor The City Premieres Thursday, April 3 at 8/7 C

Hosted by James Beard House honored Chef Jernard Wells, Savor The City takes viewers on a flavorful adventure exploring Black food, heritage, and community.

The series kicks off on Thursday, April 3, at 8 P.M./7 P.M., with its premiere episode set in Napa Valley, a region gaining recognition for Black excellence in food and wine.

The premiere episode follows Chef Jernard as he connects with influential figures shaping Napa’s wine industry. Highlights include a conversation with Robin McBride, co-founder of the acclaimed McBride Sisters Wine Collection, a visit to the historic Brown Estate—the first Black-owned estate winery in Napa—and a dining experience at Vin En Noir, a boutique space dedicated to Black winemakers.

Throughout the season, Savor The City will continue its exploration of culinary excellence with stops in New Orleans, Sag Harbor, San Francisco, Martha’s Vineyard, Nashville, Miami, the Bahamas, and more.

Produced by Powerhouse Productions, the series is led by Executive Producers Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead, with Kenneth Colbert serving as Senior Producer. Susan Henry oversees original programming and production for CLEO TV.

For more information on Savor The City, visit TVOne.tv and follow @TVOneTV on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Fans can join the conversation using the hashtag #SavorTheCity.

