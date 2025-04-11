Breaking News

R.I.P. Legendary Neo-Soul Singer D'Angelo Dies At 51
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Trump Denied Dismissal Of Exonerated 5 Defamation Lawsuit

Watch Your MAGA Mouth: Donald Trump’s Motion To Dismiss Exonerated 5 Defamation Suit Denied

Published on April 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Speaks At The Department Of Justice
Source: Andrew Harnik

Donald Trump is not a fan of accountability. Owning up to his “mistakes” or blatant misdeeds is not part of his DNA. He is a man who will do just about anything to keep from having to apologize or admit wrongdoing. He is a child with complete agency over a grown man’s behavior. This is the man who 78 million Americans decided was the perfect person to be POTUS…again.

There are a million reasons why someone would disagree with that notion and one of them stems from Trump’s vitriol toward the men who were formerly known as the Central Park Five and are now known as the Exonerated Five.

Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, and Korey Wise were essentially named public enemies number one through five in 1989 when Trump took out a full-page newspaper ad calling for them to be killed for their alleged crimes: “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!”

In 2002, all five men had their convictions vacated once it was proved that none of them were responsible for the crimes that they were charged with. Trump was mute. He never sought repentance for his self-aggrandized, self-righteous sentiments.

Trump was so committed to being loud and wrong that he stood on bad business over 30 years later during a presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

Via NBC News:

Trump has continued to question their innocence over the years, leading to last year’s debate with Harris that sparked the lawsuit. After the Democrat brought up the Republican’s newspaper ad calling for their execution, Trump said, “They admitted—they said, they pled guilty. And I said, well, if they pled guilty, they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately. And if they pled guilty—then they pled we’re not guilty.”

Those of you who actually know things will instantly recognize the numerous lies in Trump’s statement. For one, not a single one of the five men, then teenagers, pleaded guilty to the charges they were facing. Additionally, none of the men were facing charges because they “killed a person” because no one was killed. Salaam, Santana, Richardson, McCray, and Wise were charged with rape. After all they have endured, the five were not about to let Trump get away with slandering their innocence once again and a filed a defamation lawsuit.

2019 BET Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Winter

Now in an update, NBC News reports that Trump filed a motion to dismiss this lawsuit. However, U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone said “no.”

Rejecting Trump’s motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone wrote that it can be “plausibly inferred” that Trump “had sufficient knowledge of Plaintiffs’ wrongful conviction and exoneration to have understood that Plaintiffs did not plead guilty, nobody died as a result of the crimes that day in Central Park, and Plaintiffs are indeed not guilty.”

To translate this ruling in the words of another loser, Aubrey Drake Graham, “You tryna let this s*** die down, nah, nah, nah, not this time, n****, you followin’ through.”

This lawsuit will go on as scheduled, and Trump will have to face the music that has been tailor-made for his downfall. BOSSIP will continue to cover this case as it proceeds.

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Doesn't Think He's Going To Heaven

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals

National No Bra Day: 12 Stars Who Said 'Free The Nipple' And Went Braless

MadameNoire
5th Annual "Can We Talk?" Multicultural Arts & Wellness Summit Brunch

Taraji P. Henson’s “Can We Talk?” Summit Brings Major Sisterhood & Starpower

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Nia Long attends Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex-Partner Ime Udoka Despite Public Breakup

Bam Adebayo & A'ja Wilson at 2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four

Love & Basketball (Championships): A’ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo Celebrate The Las Vegas Aces Dynasty, Put Their Love On Display

Wendy Osefo attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

‘Zen Wen Is In The Pen!’ Potomac Pettiness Peaks As RHOP Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close