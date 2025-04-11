Watch Your MAGA Mouth: Donald Trump’s Motion To Dismiss Exonerated 5 Defamation Suit Denied

Source: Andrew Harnik

Donald Trump is not a fan of accountability. Owning up to his “mistakes” or blatant misdeeds is not part of his DNA. He is a man who will do just about anything to keep from having to apologize or admit wrongdoing. He is a child with complete agency over a grown man’s behavior. This is the man who 78 million Americans decided was the perfect person to be POTUS…again.

There are a million reasons why someone would disagree with that notion and one of them stems from Trump’s vitriol toward the men who were formerly known as the Central Park Five and are now known as the Exonerated Five.

Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, and Korey Wise were essentially named public enemies number one through five in 1989 when Trump took out a full-page newspaper ad calling for them to be killed for their alleged crimes: “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!”

In 2002, all five men had their convictions vacated once it was proved that none of them were responsible for the crimes that they were charged with. Trump was mute. He never sought repentance for his self-aggrandized, self-righteous sentiments.

Trump was so committed to being loud and wrong that he stood on bad business over 30 years later during a presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

Via NBC News:

Trump has continued to question their innocence over the years, leading to last year’s debate with Harris that sparked the lawsuit. After the Democrat brought up the Republican’s newspaper ad calling for their execution, Trump said, “They admitted—they said, they pled guilty. And I said, well, if they pled guilty, they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately. And if they pled guilty—then they pled we’re not guilty.”

Those of you who actually know things will instantly recognize the numerous lies in Trump’s statement. For one, not a single one of the five men, then teenagers, pleaded guilty to the charges they were facing. Additionally, none of the men were facing charges because they “killed a person” because no one was killed. Salaam, Santana, Richardson, McCray, and Wise were charged with rape. After all they have endured, the five were not about to let Trump get away with slandering their innocence once again and a filed a defamation lawsuit.

Source: Kevin Winter

Now in an update, NBC News reports that Trump filed a motion to dismiss this lawsuit. However, U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone said “no.”

Rejecting Trump’s motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone wrote that it can be “plausibly inferred” that Trump “had sufficient knowledge of Plaintiffs’ wrongful conviction and exoneration to have understood that Plaintiffs did not plead guilty, nobody died as a result of the crimes that day in Central Park, and Plaintiffs are indeed not guilty.”



To translate this ruling in the words of another loser, Aubrey Drake Graham, “You tryna let this s*** die down, nah, nah, nah, not this time, n****, you followin’ through.”

This lawsuit will go on as scheduled, and Trump will have to face the music that has been tailor-made for his downfall. BOSSIP will continue to cover this case as it proceeds.