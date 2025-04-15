Pop Culture

A$AP Rocky, Coleman Domingo & Pharrell Cover Vogue

Dandy Delights: A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton & Pharrell Cover Vogue’s Met Gala Issue, A$AP RIH-flects On His Rihanna Relationship

Published on April 15, 2025

Four fine, fanciful, and dandy gentlemen are covering Vogue’s special Met Gala issue including A$AP Rocky who’s RIH-flecting on his “internal, external, infinite” relationship with a superstar songstress.

Vogue May Issue Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell, Lewis Hamilton
Source: Tyler Mitchell/ Vogue

A$AP, Colman Domingo, Pharrell, and Lewis Hamilton are covering the mag’s May issue ahead of the 2025 Met Gala. All four of the men are co-chairing the Oscars of fashion that carries a theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” with a focus on Black Dandyism.

In their individual cover stories, they discuss a wide array of topics including fashion, family, and their hopes for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual affair.

A$AP Rocky Talks Trademark Harlem Style, Rihanna & Their Sons RZA & Riot

For A$AP Rocky’s cover, he takes writer Leah Faye Cooper to Harlem and introduces her to his grandma, Cathy.

Vogue May Issue Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell, Lewis Hamilton
Source: Tyler Mitchell

In between discussing his trademark Harlem style, Ms. Cathy steals the show by singing Rihanna’s praises during a cute and candid moment.

“I’m glad that he settled down, and I’m happy with who he settled down with,” she says of Rihanna, a fellow Bajan like her. “She’s a down-​to-​earth person.”

“She loves her some Rih Rih,” Rocky adds before later calling their relationship “internal, external, infinite, the past, the future.”

He also spoke of the two sons he shares with Rih, RZA, and Riot Rose, likening them to Black Dandies like Louis Armstrong, Frank Lucas, Rocky’s father, Malcolm X, and the members of Dipset.

“It’s in them already,” he says. “Look who they moms is. She dress her a** off.”

Colman Domingo Discusses Tailoring, Style & His Career

For Colman Domingo’s cover, he discusses tailoring, the joy of style, and being one of the most celebrated men in Hollywood. The actor, whose career spans three decades, told Vogue that he’s proud to be at the top of call sheets after his role in Euphoria catapulted him there.

“I think that was the beginning of people seeing me as a leading man,” Domingo says to writer Marley Marius. “I’d been a supportive player for many long years, happily. And for a long time I thought maybe the lead was always meant for someone else…while knowing that I could probably do well if I had the opportunity.”

Vogue May Issue Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell, Lewis Hamilton
Source: Tyler Mitchell
