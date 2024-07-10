A$AP Rocky And Son RZA Star In Savage X Fenty Campaign
Family Business: A$AP Rocky And Son RZA Star In Rihanna’s Latest Savage X Fenty Campaign
Rihanna tapped some familiar faces for her new Savage X Fenty campaign.
The makeup mogul launched the Classics by Savage X Fenty collection on July 9, which consists of comfy staples for men including boxers, briefs, and T-shirts. To show off the collection, Rih got her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and their eldest son, RZA, to model some of the pieces.
The flicks from the campaign are absolutely adorable, with one shot showing the 2-year-old sitting atop Rocky’s shoulders as they wear matching black tanks and Savage X Fenty boxers. Another angle shows the rapper holding RZA in his arms while facing away from the camera, showing off the word “DAD” proudly braided into his hair.
“That baby don’t look like nobody but Rihanna,” one fan commented on Savage X Fenty’s Instagram post.
Another wrote, “Love everything about this. The son. The father. The boxers. All 🔥.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/C9NFqWIJpS_/?img_index=1
Another shot from the collection features a solo Rocky flexing for the camera, showing off of white pair of boxers as he flaunts his physique.
In the comments section of this post, fans made sure to be respectful of Rihanna in lieu of thirsting over Rocky, knowing the singer doesn’t play about her man!
“Dont look ! He’s HER baby daddy,” one follower commented.
Another wrote, “This is how you do it 👏 partner support 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/C9LliuXSfIy/
These days, anything Rih or Rocky does has become a family affair. We love to see it!
