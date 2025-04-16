Celebrity

Diddy Adds Young Thug's Lawyer To Trial Team

Diddy Adds Young Thug’s Lawyer Brian Steel To Trial Team Weeks Before Jury Selection

Published on April 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean “Diddy” Combs has added a new lawyer to his trial team, which comes just a few weeks before jury selection begins on May 5.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Source: Theo Wargo

The disgraced music mogul has called on the lawyer of another famous musician, Young Thug, to join his trial team. Brian Steel, the high-powered defense lawyer who represented Thug in his RICO trial, is now set to represent Combs after being charged with sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to reports from Rolling Stone, in a new court filing on Tuesday, Steel submitted his credentials and asked to be specially admitted as an out-of-state lawyer in Combs’ criminal case with just weeks to go before jury selection starts next month. Steel represented Young Thug during the rapper’s nearly two-year trial related to his YSL gang and racketeering case in Atlanta.

“Brian is a legend, especially after YSL,” Douglas Weinstein, who represented Thug’s co-defendant Deamonte “Yak Gotti” Kendrick, told Rolling Stone. “His insights, tenacity and character will be a phenomenal addition to Mr. Combs’ team. I saw it in person during the YSL trial. I wish I could be a fly on the wall with whatever happens. He’s a legend in Georgia.”

Combs is also fighting a racketeering conspiracy charge, but his case is much different than the Atlanta rapper’s. The Bad Boy founder has pleaded not guilty to allegations he trafficked multiple women under a “criminal enterprise” that used violence, threats, and manipulation to fulfill Combs’ “sexual gratification.” He has been in custody at a federal detention center in Brooklyn since his arrest last September.

Prior to Steel’s addition to the team, there were rumors that Combs was looking to add Los Angeles legal titan Mark Geragos to his team. Geragos’ daughter, Teny Geragos, already is representing the Bad Boy Records founder, though Mark has been tied up representing the Menendez brothers amid their push for resentencing. Still, a source tells Rolling Stone he was in New York earlier this week, which could mean another addition to Diddy’s legal team.

This change comes as Combs has once again pleaded not guilty to new charges brought against him by U.S. attorneys, who accuse him of turning his “multi-faceted business empire” into a “criminal enterprise” over two decades.

The record producer appeared in Manhattan court on Monday, April 14, for an arraignment, with Reuters reporting that Combs entered a not guilty plea in response to the latest criminal indictment. Filed on April 3, this new indictment adds one count of sex trafficking and one count of transportation to engage in prostitution of “Victim-2” to the previous three charges against him.

In response to the revised indictment, Combs’ legal team said in a statement to USA Today:

“These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion.”

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired
African American couple arguing at home, woman turning away with protest

Girl… #7 Is A Whole Sermon — Red Flags You’re Dating An Emotional Vampire

MadameNoire

Eras, Egos & Evolution: Breaking Down The Laila Ali & Claressa Shields Beef

Global Grind

Yes Day, Gen Zalpha's Newest Beauty Brand, Is a Must For Tweens & Teens

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Tyler Perry speaks at Madea's Destination Wedding ATL Special Screening

Tyler Perry Says Derek Dixon ‘Needs Help’ Amid Sexual Assault Claims & $260M Lawsuit

Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Meet And Greet

Formula Feeding Brand Bobbie Defends ‘Wonderful Mom’ Cardi B Amid Copious Criticism, Rapper Responds—’Y’all Ain’t Stopping No Bags!’

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020

Kimmy Kakes Kandidly Komments On The Breaking Point In Her ‘Toxic’ Ye Marriage—’I Had To Save Myself’

Tyla and Yung Miami

Yung Miami Claims Tyla ‘Ran Off’ With Her Song, Accuses The Singer Of Stealing Her Chanel-Inspired Single

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close