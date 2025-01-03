Gunna’s Attorney Denies Snitching Allegations Once Again, Urges Detractors & Entertainers To ‘Get Over It’

Gunna’s legal team defended the Atlanta rapper from snitching claims and suggested his detractors should get over it.

With 2025 fresh on the calendar tired topics from 2024 still seem to find their way into discussion. After Lil Baby released WHAM featuring Young Thug’s first post-jail verse the snitching chatter is back at the forefront. Rapping about snitching shouldn’t immediately be attached to anyone but once again Gunna is back fighting allegations.

During the YSL RICO trial, Gunna accepted an Alford Plea which wouldn’t be used against Young Thug in his case. Furthermore, an Alford Plea allows someone to maintain their innocence without police cooperation.

Even with Young Thug free again on probation, the allegations are still haunting Wunna’s public image.

According to Complex, Gunna’s attorney Steve Sadow is exhausted with fake outrage and is combating all snitching narratives.

“Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug’s case,” Sadow said in an X post. “He spent eight months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea. Gunna’s plea could not and was not used at Thug’s trial and he was never even named as a witness. He received a five-year suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION.”

Sadow directly addressed those continuing to “bad mouth” Gunna telling them to “GET OVER IT” in response to the allegations. The majority of the world completely understands Gunna didn’t snitch however the streets will forever debate the situation until the end of time.

We shouldn’t expect to hear new music from Wunna and Lil Baby in the future but hopefully, Thug will eventually clear the air.