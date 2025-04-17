‘Paradise’ Protagonist Sterling K. Brown Covers Ebony, Talks Marriage & Modern Masculinity

Paradise protagonist Sterling K. Brown is covering Ebony’s “The Gentleman’s Playbook” issue and showcasing his modern masculinity.

Source: Birdie Thompson for EBONY

Fresh off the success of his Hulu series, the actor had an intimate conversation with acclaimed TV writer Mike Gauyo and opened up about everything from his career evolution to fatherhood, marriage, and embracing vulnerability as a strength.

“There’s only one me,” Brown says, reflecting on how he’s learned to embrace his own unique expression of masculinity. “So, don’t worry about how anybody else does it. You are a man. You are in touch with the masculine and feminine sensibilities that exist within yourself. And sharing all of that…that’s sharing yourself in the most authentic way possible.”

Brown’s feature anchors Ebony’s April issue, centered around a digital editorial series bringing together powerful Black male voices to engage in candid, healthy conversations about what it means to be a man today.

According to Brown, most of his emotional intelligence comes from his father.

“My dad cried. He wasn’t stoic…That level of affection—that’s what I pass down to my boys,” Brown shares, offering a touching look at the legacy he hopes to instill in his own children.

On marriage, Brown doesn’t shy away from the truth behind the picture-perfect red carpet moments with his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe.

“People see us on the red carpet and think, ‘Goals.’ But chile, please…it takes work,” he says. “We want to be honest about that…You’re not always gonna be right. The key is choosing kindness…We used to let things linger. Now we apologize faster. We laugh more. We keep choosing each other.”

In Paradise, Brown portrays Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent who’s navigating grief while struggling to permit himself to be happy.

“I didn’t want to repeat myself,” Brown says to Gauyo of the role. “Xavier is different. He’s guarded. Still in mourning. Still questioning if he’s allowed to be happy.”

As he embraces new opportunities and leadership in Hollywood, Brown is no longer afraid of being “number one on the call sheet.” He says:

“God gives you what you need when you need it. My style is about creating a space where everyone feels heard. Where people feel free to play.”

Sterling K. Brown’s cover story is available now on Ebony.com, where readers can explore “The Gentleman’s Playbook” in full.