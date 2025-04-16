Ex-Baltimore Cop James Weems Sentenced To Life For Sexually Abusing Children At Wife’s Daycare

Source: simpson33

Shanteari Young shot her ex-husband, retired Baltimore police officer James Weems, after learning that he was sexually molesting “numerous” children at the daycare center that she owned, Lil Kidz Kastle. BOSSIP reported on the case extensively after Shanteari was arrested, charged, and sentenced to four years in prison. That sentencing was met with an unsuccessful and somewhat short-lived public outcry to have her released. However, that outcry might find a resurgence with the latest…

According to CBS News, James Weems has been sentenced to life in prison following his conviction for rape, sexual abuse of a minor and showing obscene matter to a minor. Weems was a van driver for Lil Kidz Kastle and was responsible for taking the children to school and bringing them home. He was found guilty of watching pornography while the children were in his van, though he claims he never showed them what he was watching.

Shanteari Young testified against her ex-husband at trial but was restricted from telling the jury that she shot Weems.

Ms. Weems did something that she felt was worth it to protect those children and she’s been held accountable,” her attorney Tony Garcia said. “Now, it’s his turn.”

Parents Of Abused Children File Civil Suit Against Weems And Young

The parents of the children who where sexually abused while under the supervision of Shanteari Young and James Weems have filed a civil lawsuit against the former couple according to CBS News. The lawyer representing the family of the child who testified and ultimately got Weems convicted is looking for financial compensation for the pain and suffering the girl suffered at Weems’ hands.

It has been devastating—a catastrophic experience,” said attorney Jonathan Schochor. “These are lifelong injuries. Research has indicated it takes decades for some of these folks—these sexual abuse survivors when they are minors—to even be able to come forward, to even confront what happened. This young lady confronted what happened in court. Whether she can emotionally confront what happened in her life remains to be seen.”

The civil suit notes negligence and false imprisonment of children, but at this time there isn’t a specific dollar amount being requested.

We have to look at funds that are available in an effort to get this child compensated fully and fairly, and there are insurance policies,” the attorney said. “There may be more than one. We don’t know. There may be coverage in more than one area of each policy. There may be independent assets that the facility had, that its owners had or have.”

This entire case is a disaster for all parties involved. BOSSIP will continue to cover this case as the civil suit develops.