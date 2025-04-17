‘The Chosen’: Last Supper’ stars Shahar Isaac, Noah James & George H. Xanthis Talk New Season, Disciple Beef, And Friendship

Can you imagine a Holy Week without the 12 disciples?

Jesus’ chosen friends and followers not only play an integral part in the Bible, but they also have significant roles in the historical series The Chosen.



Whether it be Peter’s denial or Judas’ betrayal, the hit show leaves no Holy Week moment behind in its fifth season, “The Last Supper.”

BOSSIP’s Char Masona sat down with Shahar Isaac, Noah James, and George H. Xanthis, who play Simon Peter, Andrew, and John. The trio chatted about the latest season as well as their dynamic on set.

Working together for five seasons has created special friendships among the actors, whose energy conveyed a strong sense of familiarity.

Even though their characters have trouble seeing eye to eye, the actors themselves have developed a strong bond.

“We do love each other. The idea that we are at odds as disciples throughout the seasons as disciples is true,” James said. “It’s the polar opposite of what we’re like off-camera,” Xanthis added.

George Xanthis agrees about how the disciples’ dynamic on screen comes from their dynamic off camera.

“You’re finding things in the moment, and it is kind of a dance.There’s a lot of free movement in those scenes. And that only comes because our relationship is so strong off camera.” the actor told BOSSIP. We were talking about when I visited Shahar in Brooklyn once upon a time. Noah and I were hanging out, playing board games a few weeks ago. I was crashing at Luke’s place, who plays Judas. So we are all definitely a family off set.”

Shahaar Isaac, who plays Peter, attributes the actors’ chemistry to the environment on set.



“Everybody is there for each other. We’re trying to do this together. Nobody has an ego. Nobody is trying to control the situation or draw attention to themselves. And so that’s a very, very safe environment to know that the choices that each one makes is very pure. It’s not about trying to capture the moment, but it’s about serving the moment,” Isaac said. “And that’s a really, really beautiful thing because it also allows the creation of each character [to be] so unique and different. And each person comes with such a full world. I think the only way for that to work is because we’re all doing it for the sake of the work to get the most out of it, so the clashes can be genuine and honest.”

Isaac, James, and Xanthis remain humble about the show’s journey and success.



“The truth is that for us, not a lot has changed, and that is a thing that we kind of preserve very carefully and very consciously. As the show [has] grown and it has grown and we love the love and we’re so incredibly grateful for it,” Isaac said. “We are working every day to maintain this, to keep this a family that does everything in the same kind of pure and honest way, trying to get as deep as we can.

With the story, we don’t want it to become about the success of it. We just want to keep focusing on what we’re doing and keep serving the people that are watching the show and giving them the best, most complex and interesting product that we can give them. I think personally it has maintained the same kind of purity as if we were doing it for ourselves in the middle of a field in Texas.”

James agrees with Isaac’s sentiments about staying committed to the show’s storytelling.

“It becomes almost surreal and quite odd the amount of love that we get, but then it’s true that we do try to keep our heads in the sand a little bit because we just want to tell the story the best way we possibly can. So, in some ways it can kind of catch you off guard. You’re like, ‘Oh, I guess people really are watching it and loving it’ which is so rewarding, and then you just.have to again, like Shahar said, sort of protect the creative process. You don’t want to think too much about the outside world with it.”

Xanthis discussed the show’s success in reaching viewers, including non-Christians.

“There’s so many people watching the show that may not necessarily be Christian, and that’s one of the successes of the show. It is accessible for so many people. There’s a scene in Season 1 where Jesus comes down to Simon Peter’s eye level to say,’ follow me,’” he said. “‘Get used to different’ [is] one of the taglines of the show. That’s actually quite a different depiction of that moment, where people like to see Jesus, traditionally above us, and the show brings him down to our eye level and it is essentially finding out about these people in this historical time period and it just seems to have resonated with the whole world.”

Watch our exclusive with the cast of The Chosen!

The Chosen’s Parts 1 through 3 are currently playing in theaters and will stream in June 2025.