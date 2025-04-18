Tracee Ellis Ross Candidly Confesses ‘Grieving’ Not Having Children Or A Partner, But Says She Won’t Settle

Source: Raymond Hall

Tracee Ellis Ross has openly expressed that she “grieves” not having a partner or children, yet she is resolute in her decision not to settle. The 52-year-old Black-ish star opened up about her dating life on the latest episode of Michelle Obama’s podcast, IMO, which the former first lady hosts alongside her brother Craig Robinson. The actress also shared her requirements in a relationship and why she prefers dating younger men over those her own age.

During a conversation with the sibling duo on April 16, Ross shared that dating in her 50s has been a “fascinating adventure,” but she’s still searching for a partner who truly meets her needs and aligns with what she’s looking for in love — a journey that has also brought its share of “grief.”

“As much grief does surface for me around not having children and not having a partner… I still wouldn’t want the wrong partner,” the Hollywood star confessed around the 22:51 minute mark. “I am not interested in that, you have to make my life better it can’t just be I’m in a relationship just to be in a relationship.”

Until she meets her Prince Charming, the actress told Mrs. Obama and her brother that she’s been living a “robust life,” taking pride in all she’s accomplished in her career and the “courage” it took to reach her level in show business. Being single, she added, has also shown her that she’s fully capable of navigating life’s ups and downs by herself. Ross explained that she doesn’t need a partner to “hide behind” when things get tough.

“I’ve built a really beautiful experience around me. And I have incredible friends,” she added during her chat with Robinson and Mrs. Obama.

Tracee Ellis Ross Loves Dating Younger Men

When the conversation turned to her dating preferences, Ross admitted she usually dates younger men, explaining that they tend to be more “open” than men her age.

She added that she’s not drawn to the “toxic masculinity” often found in older men, which she attributes to traditional ideas they were raised with about how relationships should look.

“Anything that starts to smell of that for me—I did enough of it, where I was controlled and felt like I was a possession or whatever those things were…I have no interest in it and I will not do it again.”

Ross went on to state firmly that she has no interest in teaching a man how to “grow up” or love her properly. Until the right one comes along, the Hollywood icon is still on the hunt for love, but don’t expect to find her swiping on dating apps. She finds them a bit awkward and would rather meet men through friends or at star-studded events. She likes her men with a little star power.

“It’s usually people that also have a level of recognition. They have as much to lose as me to a certain extent,” The High Note actress revealed, noting that she’s getting closer to finding what she wants. “I haven’t had great luck lately, but I do have to say I’m moving up, on what it is that I’m looking for as a match.”

What do you think of Tracee Ellis Ross’s dating life? Watch the full IMO episode above. Can we find a good match for auntie?