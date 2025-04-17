Crime

Florida State University Shooting Leaves 2 Dead

America: FSU Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Sheriff’s Deputy’s Son In Custody

Published on April 17, 2025

Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, Florida.
Source: jmsilva

Florida State University became the latest scene of a mass shooting this afternoon. Around 12 p.m. EST, a gunman opened fire near the school’s student union, according to reports from The Tallahassee Democrat.

As a result of the shooting and a shooter who was not in custody at the time, spokesperson Chris Petley announced that all Leon County public schools would be placed on lockdown.

Shortly after the news broke, harrowing videos of students hiding in fear for their lives began to circulate on social media. One video in particular shows students hiding while violent knocks come from the door by someone claiming to be “police.” As you’ll see, the students don’t open the door for fear that the person on the other side is really the shooter…

FSU Chief of Police Jason Trumbower confirmed that two people were killed in today’s shooting at Florida State University.

A total of six people were injured, including five who were hospitalized.

CNN reports that police found a handgun on the suspect, along with a shotgun in the student union, and another firearm in the suspect’s vehicle.

CNN also spoke to a senior student named Garrett Harvey, who said that the active shooter training that he received as part of his freshman orientation helped him decide how to proceed once he realized that an active shooter was on campus.

“You shouldn’t have to think about that when you’re going to school and trying to get your degree,” Harvey said, adding he is graduating in two weeks. “You go to school to get your degree, make friends, you make memories, not to go to school to experience stuff like this.”

Police believe that this suspect was acting alone. NBC has since identified him as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a current sheriff’s deputy who had access to one of her weapons.

BOSSIP will provide more information on this tragedy as it becomes available to the public.

