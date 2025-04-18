Karmelo Anthony: Mother Breaks Silence Following Fatal Stabbing, Austin Metcalf’s Father Crashes Press Conference

Source: Collin County jail

Karmelo Anthony’s case is still a very hot topic and only gets hotter as we draw closer to the day he stands trial for the alleged murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Anthony, also a 17-year-old, says that he was acting in self-defense when he stabbed Metcalf in the chest at a track meet in the northeast Texas city of Frisco.

According to FOX4 KDFW, Kayla Hayes spoke at a public press conference where she expressed the pain and anguish her family has been feeling since the incident.

In the wake of this tragic incident, our family has been under attack. Whatever you think that happened between Carmelo and the Metcalf boys, my three younger children, my husband and I didn’t do anything to deserve to be threatened, harassed and lied about. The lies and false accusations that have been said about us, especially over the past week, has been overwhelming. The lies and their implications put my family in danger, as well as everyone in our community, everyone involved in the investigation, from the police, the attorneys and the courts there. Our address and my husband’s previous employer’s address has been put on all social media platforms. My husband had to take a leave of absence because he’s afraid what may happen to our family. His mental health is deteriorating day by day. We have endured death threats. My 13-year-old daughter is afraid to sleep in her own bedroom because she’s fearful of what might happen to her.

Hayes also addressed the vile internet rumors that she and her family have used the defense fund donations to buy a big new house.

And let me be clear, the claims, the claims that were used about the public donation, to buy a home or anything else are completely false. We have not received a single dime from the GiveSendGo fundraiser. And the co-founder has stated that clearly. In reality, we were just notified yesterday that we could begin to draw funds. And it still takes seven days to receive those funds. Once the request is made.



Austin Metcalf’s father, Jeff Metcalf, was in the audience of that press conference, and according to CBS News, his presence was very unexpected. So unexpected, in fact, that Dallas police showed up and asked him to leave, he did so without disturbance.

President of the Next Generation Action Network, Minister Dominique Alexander, was also present and commented on Metcalf’s attendance saying:

“What we saw…of the father being here..is a disrespect to the dignity of his son,” Minister Dominique Alexander, president of NGAN, said after Metcalf left the press conference. “He knows that it is inappropriate to be near this family. But he did it,” Alexander said. “Actions speak louder than words.”

This case is already extremely tense, and many have taken the opportunity to compare it to the Kyle Rittenhouse case. In fact, the Kenosha killer has even chimed in on the “controversy” because what else is his life worth other than interjecting himself into a situation where he wasn’t asked to do so…

To hell with Kyle Rittenhouse. Prayers up for Karmelo Anthony’s family. Shame on Jeff Metcalf for trying to intimidate them with his presence. If he wants to know what they were going to say he could have watched it online like all the rest of us.