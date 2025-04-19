DreamDoll’s Delightful #GirlMom Debut: Bottles, Breastmilk & Baby Jream Bliss

DreamDoll is officially in her mama era, and baby, she’s glowing—and flowing (in the most magical way possible)!

Source: Johnny Nunez

The rapper-turned-influencer has entered motherhood with her baby girl, Jream, and sis is not just surviving—she is thriving! Earlier this week, Dream hopped on Instagram Stories to give her fans a peek into her new mommy world, and let’s just say… she’s feeling it.

In a heart-melting moment, DreamDoll shared a photo holding bags of her freshly pumped breast milk, captioned:

“Being able to produce food from my body to feed my baby I carried for 9 months in my body is literally the coolest thing EVERRR. Proud mama.”

She’s over there turning into a human vending machine and loving every minute of it. Dream even called breastfeeding a “10/10” experience, proudly flexing her growing freezer stash like it was a Birkin collection.

DreamDoll Shares A First Look At Baby Girl Jream

And just when we thought our hearts couldn’t take more sweetness, she gave us a rare glimpse of baby Jream snuggled in a pink Hello Kitty onesie like the tiny fashionista she was born to be with the caption:

“She’s a Hello Kitty girly.”

DreamDoll first broke the internet back in January when she announced her pregnancy with an open letter to her unborn daughter. She called the little one her “miracle” and “greatest blessing,” and y’all, it’s giving full-circle moment. She wrote:

“…As I write this, I’m overwhelmed with love and anticipation, knowing that in just a short time, I’ll finally get to hold you in my arms…”

And now here she is, holding that same little miracle, making milk magic, and beaming with that new mom glow.

It’s clear Jream already flipped her whole world upside down—in the best way. DreamDoll said her daughter has changed her life in ways she “never imagined,” and honestly, watching her embrace motherhood with such joy is the kind of soft content we love to see on our timelines.

Congrats again to Dream and baby Jream—may your stash stay full, your naps be long, and your Hello Kitty collection grow strong.