DreamDoll Announces Pregnancy, Shuts Down Baby Daddy Claims

Congratulations! DreamDoll Announces Pregnancy With A Beach Baby Bump Reveal, Shuts Down 'Married Man' Baby Daddy Rumors

Published on January 5, 2025

DreamDoll attends "Black Heat" Private Screening Q&A

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The rap girlies are making music and babies in 2025! Rapper DreamDoll is the latest femcee to announce that she’ll be adding a baby to her new releases in 2025. The pint sized artist took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a cute beach video.

“2024 has been a year of challenges, growth and preparation. It reshaped me, taught me how to set boundaries, and helped me recognize what I allow into my life,” she said. But now, I’m stepping into 2025 with so much excitement for this new chapter becoming a mother. This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, and now, I’m living in the beauty of this incredible gift. There’s a promise with my name on it, and I’m embracing it with open arms.”

She continued,

This year has taught me that growth doesn’t happen in isolation. What I’ve experienced weren’t just lessons they were breakthroughs. Seeking guidance, advice, and mentorship from those ahead of me has been invaluable. Surrounding myself with people who inspire and uplift me has been a key part of my journey.

She also took time to talk to her baby directly,

“To my baby, you’ve given Mommy so much peace. You’ve given me all the reassurance and strength in the world and because of you, I know I’m going to be the best mother I can be.”

Before DreamDoll could fully embrace sharing her good news, rumors quickly began to spread about who the father of her child may be. Commenters seem to believe that she is expecting a baby with someone who is married. The rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to clear the air.

“THE FATHER OF MY CHILD IS NOT A MARRIED MAN. The End. Lies seem to entertain more than the TRUTH informs,” she said. “Y’all don’t know anything about me unless I post, not even the fact that I was pregnant until I decided to share it. But now I see why people keep the things they love the most private.”

Wishing a healthy, happy and stress-free pregnancy on all the rap girlies this year.

