Melanated MAGA: Rep. Byron Donalds Faces Florida Smoke Over DOGE, DEI, And US Israeli Support

Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Never has an obsequious Donald Trump acolyte been more appropriately named than Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida. President Trump might as well be Rep. Donalds’ daddy because, eponymous alliance notwithstanding, the congressman is willing to do anything, including relinquishing his dignity, to defend Trump and those in the MAGA orbit. BOSSIP previously reported on Donalds’ egregious 2024 comments about the nostalgia of Jim Crow. They were so out of pocket that then-MSNBC anchor Joy Reid had to check him on live television!

Part of Donalds’ duty as a melanated MAGA is to carry as much water as humanly possible for his orange führer zaddy by hosting townhall events where people can see his face and he can hear their voices. To say that these events have been going badly for Donalds is a gross understatement.

According to NBC News, Donalds, a member of the House Oversight Committee, faced a very irritated crowd in Estero, Florida, who first took him to task for the administration’s capitulation to and empowerment of Elon Musk and the shady DOGE wing of the federal government that allegedly wants to cut excess spending.

“If you’re going to talk about what Oversight is doing, we actually have to let the DOGE committee, the DOGE department, actually finish its work,” Donalds said at the event in Estero, Florida.

Outrage over DOGE was just the beginning of Donalds’ troubles. After defending Trump’s agenda to rid America of diversity, equity, and inclusion in all institutions, the crowd began to shout down Donalds telling him that he needs to read books. Donalds immediately jumped into fake victim mode, saying:

“I love how everybody is shouting at me, the Black guy with the microphone in his hand onstage. Don’t marginalize my life and what I’ve done. Don’t do that.”

Oh, NOW he understands how Black people are “marginalized,” funny how that works.

Things got super ugly when Donalds tried the tired old Republican trick of derailing the conversation by bringing former Presidents into their excuse-laden arguments. In this case, it was President Biden.

Before the event was over, the talk turned to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas that has claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinians, many of whom were civilians. It should come as no surprise who Donalds support in what many believe to be an ethnic cleansing.

We should stand behind Israel 100%,” Donalds said. “I stand by our ally, which is Israel.”

Perhaps it’s time that Donalds hang it up, flatscreen.