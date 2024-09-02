My African-American: Donald Trump’s Racist Rally Remark Reignites Rage, Calls Black Rep. Byron Donalds ‘One Of The Smart Ones’

Donald Trump is at it again. The former president hit the campaign trail hard on Friday, stirring up his usual brand of controversy at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Among the regular opening acts that warm up the crowd before Trump’s main event, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) took center stage.

Donalds, who has been making the rounds as one of Trump’s most prominent Black supporters, used his “black job” to introduce the ex-president with all the expected fanfare.

However, it was Trump’s remarks that really got people talking—and not in a good way. According to Mediaite, Trump called out Donalds from the crowd during his speech dubbed him“a smart one” and doubled down with the phrase; “You have smart ones and ones that aren’t quite so good.” The statement left many in the audience scratching their heads.

Trump didn’t clarify who or what he was referring to with his use of “ones,” but it didn’t take long for folks to catch the racial undertones.

We know exactly who he’s talking about, and that is not only absurd—it’s disgusting.

But what would you expect from a #MAGAMaggot?

From “My African American” To “Smart Ones”—Trump’s Track Record With Black Voters

If this feels like déjà vu, you’re not alone. Trump’s recent remarks about Donalds are eerily reminiscent of his infamous “my African American” comment back in 2016. That was the rally where he pointed out Gregory Cheadle from the stage and claimed him as his own.

Fast forward to 2024, and it seems Trump refuses to avoid racial stereotypes.

In fact, Trump’s comments are just the latest in a string of statements that critics say play into anti-Black tropes. Whether he’s talking about criminal convictions or who he thinks is “smart,” Trump has a history of using language that, intentionally or not, often comes off as patronizing or worse.

And while some of his supporters might “think it’s funny” or brush it off as “Trump being Trump,” others see it as yet another sign that the former president is out of touch with and not for the Black community.

Donald Trump’s Trifling Track Record Of Hollow And Stereotypical Appeals To Black Voters

It’s not the first time Trump has tried to highlight his Black supporters in a way that feels more performative than sincere:

1. “My African American” Comment (2016): Trump referred to a Black supporter as “my African American” at a rally, criticized as tokenizing.

2. Diamond and Silk: Trump frequently praised Black commentators Diamond and Silk as symbols of his diverse support base.

3. Ben Carson’s Appointment: Trump appointed Ben Carson as HUD Secretary, spotlighted as a Black supporter with little experience in housing.

4. Black Voices for Trump: Launched for re-election, criticized as more optics than outreach.

5. Pardon of Jack Johnson: Trump pardoned the first Black heavyweight champion, seen as an appeal to Black voters.

6. Detroit Church Visit (2016): Trump’s visit to a Black church, seen as superficial outreach.

7. Support for HBCUs: Trump’s funding for HBCUs is often framed as personal benevolence rather than genuine engagement.

8. Kanye West’s White House Visit: Trump’s public support for Kanye West, despite controversies, seen as leveraging fame.

9. Frederick Douglass Remarks: Trump’s comments during Black History Month on Frederick Douglass “being recognized more and more” suggested a lack of understanding, seen as a shallow gesture.

10. Byron Donalds at 2024 Rallies: Trump’s “smart one” comment about Rep. Byron Donalds sparked criticism for tokenization.

11. Support for Herschel Walker (2022): Trump’s promotion of Herschel Walker’s Senate run was viewed as leveraging celebrity over qualifications.

12. Kanye West’s 2022 Public Appearances: Trump continued to praise Kanye West despite controversies, seen as using West’s fame for political gain.

13. Black Unemployment Figures (2023-2024): Trump often emphasized Black unemployment rates under his administration as a reason for Black voters to support him.

14. Trump claiming the mugshot from his RICO case for alleged election tampering in 2020 and 34 felony convictions in his hush-money case makes him more relatable to Black voters, invoking racist stereotypes of inherent criminality.

15. Trump releases gaudy golden high-tops during Black History Month because “they love sneakers.”

What a horrible trip down memory lane. These are just a few examples; the list goes on.

Byron Donalds: Trump’s “Superstar of the Future” or Just Another Token?

So where does this leave Byron Donalds? The Florida congressman has been riding high on Trump’s endorsement, with the former president even calling him a “superstar of the future” during the rally. Yet, with Trump’s latest remarks, many question whether Donalds received sincere praise or just conveniently became a sunken token to appeal to Black voters.

While Trump did say Donalds is “great” and “knows exactly what I’m talking about,” the praise was quickly overshadowed by the awkwardness of the “smart ones” comment.

For Donalds, who has steadily built his political career, the association with Trump could be a double-edged sword.

On one hand, he’s getting national attention and a platform to speak to a broader audience. On the other, he risks being pigeonholed as just another Black politician in Trump’s orbit, more famous for the color of his skin than his political acumen.

Please Remember This Ignorance At The Polls

The 2024 election is closely approaching, and moments like this will only keep coming. No amount of backhanded bigoted compliments, token appointments, or PR stunts make Trump’s policies any better for Black people, especially the ones outside his tax bracket. And no rapper endorsement changes the fact that several top members of the Trump administration are 3reportedly leading Project 2025.

For Byron Donalds and other Black Republicans, the challenge will be navigating the fine line between gaining Trump’s favor and maintaining their own identity. Because in Trump’s world, being the “smart one” might come with more strings attached than they bargained for.