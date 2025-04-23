Reality TV News

Will You Be Watching? ‘Knights Of Broward County’ Reality Show Unleashes Unfiltered Swirly Shenanigans In Pompano Beach

Published on April 23, 2025

What in the reality ridiculousness?

A new unscripted series shines a spotlight on Florida’s Pompano Beach by following eight cast members, all raised on the pulse of hip-hop and survival, as they chase their Hollywood dreams.


Knights of Broward County is coming to TyJo Network and features swirly shenanigans from young adults engrossed in Black culture as they grapple with the realities of embodying it without fully belonging to it.

From strippers-turned-rappers to bi-racial corporate moms chasing music dreams, the cast of Knights includes people nicknamed “YN Hollywood,” “White Boy Jay,” and “Little Mexico.”

Oh, bwoy.

Lee Lee – The self-proclaimed CEO with business smarts and street cred to match.

Yoey Tatted – A night-shift dancer with bars and bite, unafraid to speak her truth.

BMILZ – The multitasking barber/engineer/rapper who’s the crew’s ultimate plug.

Jay Jay Kinsey – Balancing boardrooms and beats, she’s all about redefining success.

Tbo Squeeze – Fresh out of prison and trying to go legit—if the streets let him.

Little Mexico – A boss mom and MC juggling modeling, motherhood, and music.

White Boy Jay – Once an addict, now a promoter helping others escape the same cycle.

YN Hollywood – A relentless hustler and MC betting everything on his bars.

A press release reports that a digital-first companion series titled We Didn’t Choose This—We Were Raised In It will accompany the series featuring interviews, childhood footage, and neighborhood stories that give deeper context to the cast’s upbringing. These mini-docs will roll out across social media in the weeks ahead, setting the stage for what’s sure to be a buzzy premiere.

The first official screening and cast talkback for Knights Of Broward County will take place on April 27 in Fort Lauderdale. The event will feature cast appearances, behind-the-scenes footage, and a panel with cultural experts diving into the show’s deeper themes.

Will YOU be watching?

