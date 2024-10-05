Lights, Camera, WAG-tion! Bravo Is Reportedly Filming A New Show About Kansas City Chiefs Wives And Girlfriends

Taylor Swift isn’t the only one stealing the Kansas City spotlight as Bravo is reportedly developing a reality show about the Chiefs’ wives and girlfriends.

Between the swell of Swifties and the back-to-back Super Bowl victories, all eyes are on the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, a new series is in the works to give fans a glimpse of the team’s life behind the scenes. A source told People that Bravo has already started filming a reality show about the Kansas City Chiefs’ WAGs.

The show is still in the early stages of development, so details like the title, format, and cast are still up in the air.

“There’s still lots to figure out, including who would be a part of the final cast and whether there’s enough there to build a full series around. It’s very much a work in progress,” the source said.

Potential New Bravo Baddies On The Kansas City Chiefs WAGs Reality TV Show

The lineup could include the mother of defensive tackle Chris Jones’ two children, Sheawna Weathersby. The couple was previously private when they got together in 2015. Since then, Weathersby gave birth to their first child, Christopher Jones II, a.k.a Deuce, in 2018. The couple welcomed another son, Carson, in 2022.

Mecole Hardman Jr.’a fiancé Chariah Gordon is another likely star of the show. She made news herself on Super Bowl Sunday in 2023 when her water broke right before kickoff. She gave birth to their first child together, a son named Three. The couple got engaged in June 2024.

Both women show up and show out on the sidelines for their baller boos. They also embraced Taylor Swift as she cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. It’s unclear whether the 1989 star will have anything to do with the show, but she’s gotten close to the ladies. Gordon took to Instagram last month with a fun photo dump of celebrating and posing with Swift and Weathersby.

Weathersby did the same with a carousel from a home game in September from Arrowhead Stadium.

We know these ladies are ready for game time, and they look perfect for primetime, too. Another possible WAG baddie is Rashee Rice‘s girlfriend and mother of his child, Dacoda Jones. After Rice’s Lamborghini was involved in a six-car crash, the Jones has more than enough drama on and off the field.

Will you be watching Bravo’s new reality show about Kansas City Chiefs’ WAGs?