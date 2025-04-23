Flavor Flav Brings His Signature Flair To Raising Cane’s Las Vegas

While fans are hyped over Flavor Flav’s latest collaboration, nobody is more excited than the star himself.

Source: Raising Cane’s

Flavor Flav brings the energy everywhere he goes, and that includes the Las Vegas strip for his recent appearance at Raising Cane’s!

The multi-hyphenate is the star of the chicken finger giant’s newest nationwide campaign launching today, April 23. Ahead of the campaign, the Public Enemy rapper stopped by one of the restaurants in Las Vegas to work a shift behind the counter, answer questions about the collab, and even perform for fans right inside of Raising Cane’s!

“I’m a people person,” he said of his partnership with the restaurant. “People made me what I am today and they put me in this position to rock with that and I’ll never change. I love my people just like I love my Cane’s and I’m grateful for this opportunity. Cane’s is full of flavor. They’ve got a unique taste and when you bite into the Chicken Fingers, your taste buds explode.”

Source: Raising Cane’s

The star has been all over the place throughout the past few weeks, arriving at Cane’s on the heels of his surprise performances with Yo Gabba Gabba and Green Day during both weekends of Coachella. He couldn’t help but bring that same stage presence to his shift at the Flagship, sporadically bursting into call-and-responses with the crowd like, “When I say Raising, y’all say Cane’s!” and, when he FaceTimed founder and CEO Todd Graves, “When I say Todd, y’all say Graves!”

The icon even brought his signature bedazzled clock necklaces to the campaign, with fans able get their hands on an extremely limited number of custom Raising Cane’s X Flavor Flav clock necklaces signed by the man himself! Plus, in true Flav fashion, net proceeds benefiting the Women’s Sports Foundation. The custom necklaces were designed and hand-bedazzled by Kelly Salvagio of Rock N Stonez, who’s the same jeweler known for crafting Flav’s signature clock necklaces.

In honor of the partnership and donation to WSF, 18-time Paralympic gold medalist, 31-time Paralympic medalist overall, four-time ESPY Award winner and WSF captain Jessica Long joined Flav at the flagship during his appearance. The rapper teared up during their introduction and hearing about Long’s journey, noticeably honored to be in the presence of such an accomplished athlete.

“I’m so proud of Jessica and everything she’s achieved – it’s going to be hard for someone to beat this record of 31 medals,” he told reporters. “She’s the GOAT. The Olympics gave her many medals and it was time for me to give her one of mine.”

Source: Raising Cane’s

He went on to talk about why he’s so invested in women’s sports, wanting to bring awareness to those who are often overlooked.

“I’m a girl dad. I have four daughters and want women to be recognized for all the good they’re doing, which is why I try to bring awareness to women’s sports,” said Flavor Flav. “I want people to remember them after the game. Women are just as important as any other athlete.”